supreme photo tee
Streetwear
Playboi Carti Rumored As Supreme’s Next Photo Tee Star
Rumors suggest Playboi Carti could front the Supreme FW25 photo tee, a coveted spot once held by cultural icons.
By
Ben Atkinson
August 20, 2025
