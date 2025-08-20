Air Jordan x UNC Cleats Unveiled For The 2025 Season

The Air Jordan 4 "UNC" football cleats headline this year’s player-exclusive lineup from Jordan Brand. Showcasing the ongoing bond between the Jumpman and the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels will step onto the field in style as the 2025 season kicks off, blending heritage design with gridiron engineering.

This year’s drop highlights two silhouettes adapted for the demands of football. The Air Jordan 4 cleat takes on a bold University Blue upper with navy detailing along the wings, eyelets, and heel tabs. Metallic gold accents on the tongue and logos bring an elevated touch, giving the pair a championship edge.

Alongside it, the Air Jordan 1 Low cleat arrives with a darker execution, leaning into Obsidian overlays and a tactical, almost camo-like build. Together, the collection balances flash and grit while staying true to Tar Heel tradition.

Jordan Brand’s connection to UNC goes deeper than colorways. It’s a legacy rooted in Michael Jordan’s college days, when the young guard first made his mark on the national stage. Today, that connection extends to UNC athletes who carry the torch in Jordan-branded exclusives.

The photos showcase the Air Jordan 4 cleat in striking detail, from its tonal blue upper to its retooled outsole. They capture the energy of a program that consistently blends performance, tradition, and culture.

Air Jordan 4 UNC Cleats Bring Tar Heel Energy

The Air Jordan 4 "UNC" cleat features a full University Blue suede upper with navy hits across the wings, eyelets, and heel tabs. A crisp white mesh overlay runs across the midfoot, balancing the darker tones.

The tongue stands out with dual branding, combining the Jumpman logo with the bold UNC mark. Metallic gold accents shine on the tongue patch and heel logo, adding a premium edge.