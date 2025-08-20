Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” Dropping This Fall

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" is set to release this October, showcasing a fresh spin on one of Jordan Brand’s most beloved silhouettes. The earthy tones ground the sneaker in versatility while keeping the classic AJ3 DNA intact.

Official images confirm the look, and fans of the model will find plenty to appreciate. When the Air Jordan 3 first debuted in 1988, it redefined performance basketball footwear. Tinker Hatfield introduced elephant print, visible Air cushioning, and a mid-cut profile that carried Michael Jordan through one of his most dominant seasons.

The sneaker bridged style and sport, creating a foundation for the Jumpman legacy that followed. Since then, the AJ3 has become a cultural staple. It’s been reinterpreted in countless ways, from collaborations to lifestyle-driven colorways.

The "Family Affair" edition carries that lineage forward with subtle updates that nod to tradition while embracing modern tastes. The design feels equally at home on the court, the street, or a casual setting.

The photos highlight the mix of olive shades, elephant print overlays, and gum outsoles that elevate this release. With Nike Air branding on the heel and familiar detailing throughout, the "Family Affair" reminds us why the AJ3 continues to matter decades later.

Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" dresses the iconic model in rich olive green nubuck. Classic elephant print overlays wrap the toe and heel, adding texture and heritage.

The midsole comes in white and black, paired with a translucent gum outsole that softens the overall look. Perforations at the collar and tongue add dimension, while tonal laces blend seamlessly with the upper.

The heel features bold Nike Air branding in white, balancing the earthy tones. Small details like black eyelets and embroidered Jumpman logos complete the design. It’s a modern take rooted in unmistakable AJ3 style.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” is going to drop on October 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $215 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike