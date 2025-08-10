Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" Steps Out In Medium Olive

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-3-family-affair-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" in olive blends heritage details with a fresh look, and only GS sizing images have emerged so far.

The Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” takes on a clean Medium Olive color scheme that’s both versatile and easy to wear. While only grade school sizing images have surfaced so far, the pair will release in full family sizing, keeping true to its name.

Debuting in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 marked a turning point for Michael Jordan’s signature line. It was the first to feature Tinker Hatfield’s design touch, the now-iconic elephant print overlays, and the visible Air unit.

The shoe also played a major role in keeping Jordan with Nike, as Hatfield’s work impressed him enough to continue the partnership. From its innovative look to its role in sneaker culture, the AJ3 has stood as one of the most influential silhouettes in basketball and streetwear history.

The “Family Affair” builds on that legacy with a fresh palette that blends lifestyle appeal with court-ready DNA. Its muted tones fit into today’s trend of understated colorways while still nodding to the AJ3’s bold heritage.

Jordan Brand continues to revisit the model with thoughtful updates, and this release is no different. Photos show the AJ3 “Family Affair” in its Medium Olive makeup, complete with the signature elephant print and classic Nike Air branding on the heel.

Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair”
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” features a Medium Olive nubuck upper with matching laces and perforated detailing around the collar. Iconic elephant print wraps the toe and heel overlays in a tonal olive shade.

Darker olive hits appear on the heel counter, framing the white Nike Air branding. A white midsole sits above a gum rubber outsole for a balanced, classic finish. Visible Air cushioning remains in the heel for comfort.

The muted palette gives the shoe a modern lifestyle edge while preserving the heritage AJ3 details that have defined the silhouette since 1988.

Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Family Affair” will be released on October 25th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

