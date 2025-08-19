Jordan City Boot “Black” Delivers Utility

jordan-city-boot-black-sneaker-news
The Jordan City Boot "Black" returns with a rugged design and all-weather build, blending lifestyle function with Jordan Brand heritage.

The Jordan City Boot "Black" blends rugged function with Jordan Brand heritage. Built for winter weather and urban terrain, it extends the Jumpman story beyond the hardwood. This silhouette proves that performance and style don’t stop at the court.

The Jordan City Boot is a fresh addition to the 2025 lineup, designed to bring rugged utility into the Jordan brand. It’s not built for fast breaks or dunk contests. It’s built for daily wear, giving a tough, functional edge while still carrying Michael Jordan’s legacy of grit and determination.

The all-black colorway adds to that legacy, pairing practicality with understated style. Over the years, Jordan Brand has stepped outside of basketball to explore lifestyle categories. The City Boot is one of those efforts, bridging sneaker culture with outdoor needs.

The design leans into premium materials, sturdy construction, and an aesthetic that feels both functional and sharp. It’s now a piece of Jordan history that shows the brand’s ability to adapt while staying true to its DNA. The latest photos highlight the clean execution. They show a simple but strong look, one that fits both city streets and rough conditions.

Jordan City Boot “Black”
jordan-city-boot-black-sneaker-news
The Jordan City Boot "Black" features a nubuck upper with leather paneling for added durability. A high-cut build provides ankle support, while metal eyelets secure the rope-style laces.

The padded tongue and collar balance comfort with stability. The outsole uses deep tread for reliable grip in tough conditions. A Jumpman logo sits on the ankle in metallic silver, giving a subtle nod to its basketball roots.

The midsole construction is solid and layered, ensuring cushioning and resilience. Its triple black finish makes it versatile, understated, and ready for daily wear.

Jordan City Boot “Black” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan City Boot “Black” is releasing in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.

jordan-city-boot-black-sneaker-news
jordan-city-boot-black-sneaker-news
