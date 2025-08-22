Playboi Carti has had a ball on the "After Hours Til Dawn" tour alongside The Weeknd, which recently held a show in Atlanta on Thursday (August 21). While everyone seemed to have a great time, hip-hop discourse online found a brand new debate topic: where is the home of hip-hop?

This is because the Opium boss made a very interesting remark on stage that different fans are interpreting in wildly distinct ways. "ATL, the home of hip-hop. Atlanta, the home of hip-hop. I'm standing on that, you know what it is," he remarked in a clip caught by Kurrco on Twitter.

Of course, you can imagine why folks took issue with this statement... And why others defended it with their life. While hip-hop's inarguable historical origins are in New York City, many folks in rap discourse believe the South, specifically Atlanta, has been running the genre and art form for the past few decades.

In the replies under the post below, some folks even brought up alternatives like Chicago and made their cases for their interpretation. Even if many can't say this is a factual statement, they can't deny how it resonates, either.

This is especially true when you consider Playboi Carti's current run, and how artists like Future, Young Thug, Outkast, and JID have been at the forefront of hip-hop conversations and, in many cases, discussions of massive influence and impact. Maybe "home" is the wrong word here, but it's hard not to see the city's influence across all of contemporary hip-hop right now.

Speaking of Carti's run, fans continue to hype up BABY BOI even though MUSIC came out barely five months ago. Whether or not we get that new album soon, we're sure he will continue to feed into this speculation and buzz via vague social media messages.