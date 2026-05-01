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Travis Scott And Cactus Plant Flea Market Have A Nike Flea 1 Collab In The Works
The Travis Scott x CPFM x Nike Flea 1 has surfaced featuring a reverse Swoosh and earthy colorway, with a 2027 public release expected.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 01, 2026