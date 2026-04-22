Drake's OVO Is Back With A New WWE Collection Dropping Very Soon

BY Ben Atkinson
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WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX
NEW YORK - MARCH 18: The World Wrestling Entertainment logo hangs on a wall at a media conference announcing the all-star lineup of WWE WrestleMania XIX at ESPN Zone in Times Square March 18, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
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The second OVO x WWE collection drops soon, honoring John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, and more wrestling legends.

OVO and WWE are back with a second collaborative collection. The latest OVO x WWE collection drops April 24th at 10 AM ET via OVO's website. This marks the second time Drake's brand has linked up with the wrestling giant.

The range includes hoodies, graphic tees, and caps, with designs referencing both past events and current roster names. Furthermore, the pieces visible in the first look images cover a wide range of WWE legends. John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rey Mysterio, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, and Nikki Bella all appear across the collection.

The collaboration blends OVO's premium street aesthetic with the grit and dominance of the ring. Additionally, one key piece features "Champion vs Champion" graphics tied to April 1st, 1990 in Toronto a direct nod to WrestleMania VI. The Canadian connection to professional wrestling runs deep throughout the collection.

The collection emphasizes the Canadian connection to professional wrestling, specifically the lineage of the Hart family and their influence on the sport's global icons.

Meanwhile, the timing couldn't be better. Drake's "Iceman" album drops May 15th, 2026, making this collection part of a broader cultural moment surrounding his brand. OVO is everywhere right now and this WWE collab only adds to that momentum.

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OVO x WWE

The OVO x WWE collection is a visually bold capsule that leans hard into wrestling nostalgia. Each piece features a dark black base that lets the graphic prints pop with vibrant portrait-style illustrations of wrestlers sit alongside OVO branding throughout.

The John Cena tee features his classic "Hustle Loyalty Respect" imagery in gold and green. Stone Cold's skull graphic arrives in an electric blue on a long sleeve. Shawn Michaels and Roman Reigns get full airbrush-style treatment on their respective tees.

Chelsea Green and Trish Stratus each get their own pieces too. The OVO owl logo is woven subtly throughout, tying everything back to Drake's brand identity.

Read More: Old Video Of Drake Getting Turned Away From Armani Store Goes Viral Again

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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