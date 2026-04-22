Anthony Fantano Comes Clean About Drake “ICEMAN” Hoax

Last week, Anthony Fantano took to TikTok to announce that Drake's ICEMAN would be dropping sometime in the next 36 hours. Social media users doubted his claims immediately and theorized that he was only trolling to get a rise out of fans and blogs. That proved to be true. It's been about a week, and the album is nowhere in sight. In a new video, Fantano even admits that the whole thing was a social experiment.

"This past week, merely out of a desire to engage in a little social experiment, I decided to come online and just say that I knew ICEMAN was gonna drop this past weekend, and that it was gonna come out in like 36 hours, and that an exclusive source that I had told me this information," he began, as seen in a clip shared by @JOHUAsa.

Fantano went on to unveil text messages he sent to both his partner and Touré about the stunt.

"Quite a few rap pages reposted what I said," he explained. "Many of which I'm sure were aware that I most likely didn't have that connection to Drake's team in order to say with complete confidence that I knew the album was actually dropping."

His admission has viewers divided. While some are speculating that he's trying to cover up a mistake, others insist they knew he was lying the entire time. "The haters are more obsessed with Drake than his own fans," one Twitter/X user claims. "Social experiment in lying…sure crodie," another writes. Someone else says, "I know drake fans hate him, but i knew he was lying. He was doing parody over all the fake info and insider 'leaks' around this album."