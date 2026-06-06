Jaden Smith Just Released His First Full Christian Louboutin Collection

Jaden Smith has released his first full collection as Men's Creative Director at Christian Louboutin. Smith was appointed to the role in 2025, the first person to hold that position at the brand. The Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available in stores now. It covers footwear, bags, belts, sunglasses, and other accessories.

The collection leans into a dark color palette with red accents throughout. Black dominates most of the footwear and bag options, with Louboutin's signature red showing up in the lining, branding, and select full-red styles.

The pieces visible in the images circulating online reflect a mix of formal and streetwear influences. Loafers, derbies, and sneakers also appear in the lineup alongside a range of bags.

Smith first showed an early version of the collection at Paris Fashion Week in January. The full release this week also gives a more complete picture of what he has put together for the brand. A campaign shot inside a chateau accompanies the collection and features a group of people styled in pieces from the line.

Now, to mark the launch, Smith is hosting events this month in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris, and London. Overall the collection represents his most significant fashion project to date and his first full season running a luxury brand.

Jaden Smith's Christian Louboutin Collection

Smith's appointment at Christian Louboutin came as a surprise to many in the fashion industry when it was announced in 2025. He was known as a musician and actor before taking on the role.

The Paris Fashion Week preview in January was an early look at his direction for the brand, and the response from fashion media was mixed. Some praised the creative approach while others were more skeptical.

Further, the full collection released this week also gives a clearer sense of where he is taking the brand. The pieces span a range of categories beyond just footwear, which signals that his role extends well beyond shoe design.