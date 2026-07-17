50 Cent Clowns Hurricane Chris As Their Long Running Shreveport Feud Heats Up Again

BY Tallie Spencer
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The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024.
50 Cent is not holding back.

50 Cent is taking another shot at Hurricane Chris, proving their Louisiana rivalry is nowhere near over. On Wednesday, Fif shared a clip of Hurricane Chris on Instagram along with a ruthless caption mocking the "A Bay Bay" rapper's finances. "Broke eyes, the boy broke, talking about he want to take over. LOL. Only in Shreveport," 50 wrote, tagging his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi champagne brands in typical fashion.

The latest jab comes after Hurricane Chris recently suggested he could step in and take over development efforts in Shreveport if 50 Cent decides to walk away from the city. Those comments followed Fif's own social media posts hinting that he may reconsider aspects of his business relationship with Shreveport because he feels certain people are working against his vision.

If you've been following this saga, none of this should come as a surprise. 50 Cent is not one to stray away from making public shots online.

Read More: Shreveport Mayor Calls 50 Cent’s Bluff Over Threats To Scale Back Investment

50 Cent Disses Hurricane Chris

The tension between the two artists has been building for nearly two years. Hurricane Chris previously criticized 50 Cent's growing influence in Shreveport, accusing him of overlooking local Louisiana talent while building his G-Unit empire in the city.

50 Cent wasn't interested in taking the high road. He's repeatedly used Instagram to clown Chris, question his relevance, and dismiss his criticism in a trolling way. Last year, he even mocked Hurricane Chris while unveiling plans for his expanding G-Unit Studios operation in Shreveport.

As HotNewHipHop has covered, 50 Cent has continued investing heavily in Shreveport through his film and television ventures, making the city a central part of his entertainment business outside of music.

Knowing 50's history on Instagram, there's a good chance Hurricane Chris won't be getting the last word.

Read More: Shreveport Mayor Calls 50 Cent’s Bluff Over Threats To Scale Back Investment

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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