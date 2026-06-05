Timothee Chalamet Rocks Iced-Out Marty Supreme Chain At Game 1

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American actor Timothee Chalamet reacts after the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Timothee Chalamet attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals wearing a custom diamond "Marty Supreme" chain made by The Crown Collection.

Timothee Chalamet attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals as a Knicks fan and wore a custom diamond chain to the game. The piece is called the "Marty Supreme" chain and was created by jeweler The Crown Collection.

The chain is a detailed, three-dimensional piece rather than a flat pendant. Early production photos showed the figure broken down into individual components before assembly, giving a closer look at how the piece was constructed.

The finished version shows a diamond-encrusted figure hanging from a diamond tennis chain. The level of detail in the pendant is visible in the close-up photos that were shared alongside the finished piece.

Chalamet has been a visible presence at Knicks games throughout the postseason. His appearances at Madison Square Garden have generated consistent coverage across sports and entertainment media. The chain added another layer of attention to his Game 1 appearance.

The Crown Collection is a jewelry brand that has produced custom pieces for various celebrities and athletes. The Marty Supreme connects the chain directly to Chalamet's current cultural moment.

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Timothee Chalamet Marty Supreme Chain

The Crown Collection has built a reputation for detailed custom jewelry work over the years. Their pieces tend to lean toward these pendants with high levels of craftsmanship.

Also the figure itself mirrors the classic Jumpman silhouette closely, which connects the piece to Jordan Brand iconography without being an official product. Chalamet's film "Marty Supreme" released earlier this year and centered on competitive ping pong at the highest level.

The chain draws a direct line between his film work and his presence at the Knicks games during the Finals run. Finally the Crown Collection confirmed their involvement by being credited in the posts that shared images of the finished piece.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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