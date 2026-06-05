Timothee Chalamet Rocks Iced-Out Marty Supreme Chain At Game 1

Timothee Chalamet attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals as a Knicks fan and wore a custom diamond chain to the game. The piece is called the "Marty Supreme" chain and was created by jeweler The Crown Collection.

The chain is a detailed, three-dimensional piece rather than a flat pendant. Early production photos showed the figure broken down into individual components before assembly, giving a closer look at how the piece was constructed.

The finished version shows a diamond-encrusted figure hanging from a diamond tennis chain. The level of detail in the pendant is visible in the close-up photos that were shared alongside the finished piece.

Chalamet has been a visible presence at Knicks games throughout the postseason. His appearances at Madison Square Garden have generated consistent coverage across sports and entertainment media. The chain added another layer of attention to his Game 1 appearance.

The Crown Collection is a jewelry brand that has produced custom pieces for various celebrities and athletes. The Marty Supreme connects the chain directly to Chalamet's current cultural moment.

Timothee Chalamet Marty Supreme Chain

The Crown Collection has built a reputation for detailed custom jewelry work over the years. Their pieces tend to lean toward these pendants with high levels of craftsmanship.

Also the figure itself mirrors the classic Jumpman silhouette closely, which connects the piece to Jordan Brand iconography without being an official product. Chalamet's film "Marty Supreme" released earlier this year and centered on competitive ping pong at the highest level.