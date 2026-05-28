Timothee Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Win In An Alex Moss Diamond Chain

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. Timothee Chalamet was there in person when it happened. The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25th. Chalamet celebrated on the court afterward and was not hiding his emotions at all.

But alongside the Knicks moment, people noticed what he was wearing around his neck. Chalamet had on the St. Marks Chain by jeweler Alex Moss.

It's a piece from Moss' first collection called Cathedral of Dreams. The chain features thousands of diamonds onto a rose gold and white gold chain.

Moss says Chalamet came into the SoHo showroom personally and tried on five to seven different necklaces before landing on this one. The connection happened through Chalamet's stylist. The fact that he went in himself and chose it directly makes the co-sign feel more genuine than a typical placement.

Chalamet wore the chain alongside a vintage 1999 Eastern Conference Finals tee, which references the last time the Knicks reached the Finals. The whole fit came together around a real moment.

The Knicks advancing and Chalamet celebrating courtside with that chain on gave Alex Moss visibility that no campaign could have planned for.

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Timothee Chalamet's St. Marks Chain

Chalamet has talked about his Knicks connection before, saying his grandmother was a huge fan and that growing up in New York naturally pulled him toward the team. He is not just a celebrity who shows up for a photo opportunity. He skipped the Met Gala this year to watch a playoff game instead.

Kylie Jenner was sitting next to him at the game, also wearing a vintage Knicks shirt. Cleveland fans booed the couple when they were introduced, but both laughed it off.