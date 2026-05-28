Timothee Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Win In An Alex Moss Diamond Chain

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American actor Timothee Chalamet in attendance during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Timothee Chalamet wore a St. Marks Chain courtside as the New York Knicks swept the Cavaliers to reach the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. Timothee Chalamet was there in person when it happened. The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25th. Chalamet celebrated on the court afterward and was not hiding his emotions at all.

But alongside the Knicks moment, people noticed what he was wearing around his neck. Chalamet had on the St. Marks Chain by jeweler Alex Moss.

It's a piece from Moss' first collection called Cathedral of Dreams. The chain features thousands of diamonds onto a rose gold and white gold chain.

Moss says Chalamet came into the SoHo showroom personally and tried on five to seven different necklaces before landing on this one. The connection happened through Chalamet's stylist. The fact that he went in himself and chose it directly makes the co-sign feel more genuine than a typical placement.

Chalamet wore the chain alongside a vintage 1999 Eastern Conference Finals tee, which references the last time the Knicks reached the Finals. The whole fit came together around a real moment.

The Knicks advancing and Chalamet celebrating courtside with that chain on gave Alex Moss visibility that no campaign could have planned for.

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Timothee Chalamet's St. Marks Chain

Chalamet has talked about his Knicks connection before, saying his grandmother was a huge fan and that growing up in New York naturally pulled him toward the team. He is not just a celebrity who shows up for a photo opportunity. He skipped the Met Gala this year to watch a playoff game instead.

Kylie Jenner was sitting next to him at the game, also wearing a vintage Knicks shirt. Cleveland fans booed the couple when they were introduced, but both laughed it off.

The Alex Moss chain being worn during that specific game gives it a story that outlasts the moment itself. After the final buzzer, Chalamet was seen celebrating with Knicks president Leon Rose on the court and calling Mikal Bridges the GOAT.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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