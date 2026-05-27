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Streetwear
Timothee Chalamet Celebrates Knicks Win In An Alex Moss Diamond Chain
Timothee Chalamet wore a St. Marks Chain courtside as the New York Knicks swept the Cavaliers to reach the NBA Finals.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 27, 2026