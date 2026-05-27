Cardi B Sues Tasha K's Husband Over Allegedly Hiding Assets

BY Erika Marie
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Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019.V6v4048 Jpg
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. V6v4048 Jpg USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The years-long legal battle between Cardi B and Tasha K continues, as the rapper is now targeting the blogger's husband.

The legal tension between Cardi B and Tasha K continues to build as the rapper isn't taking her foot off the YouTuber's neck. Cardi's years-long legal battle against Tasha K became one of the most closely watched defamation cases involving a major Hip Hop artist in recent memory.

In 2022, a federal jury sided with Cardi after the rapper sued Tasha K over false accusations of drug use, prostitution, sexually transmitted infections, and infidelity. During the trial, Cardi testified that the repeated claims caused severe emotional distress, anxiety, and damage to her mental health and reputation, particularly during her pregnancy. The jury ultimately awarded Cardi nearly $4 million in damages after determining Tasha K acted with “actual malice,” a key legal standard in defamation cases involving public figures.

Read More: Cardi B Scores Another Victory Against Tasha K In Court

Cardi Takes Aim At Cheickna Kebe

Since the verdict, Tasha has continued fighting the judgment through bankruptcy proceedings and appeals, while Cardi has aggressively pursued collection efforts in court. In 2025, reports surfaced that both sides reached a court-approved repayment arrangement requiring Tasha to make structured payments toward the multimillion-dollar judgment over several years. However, Complex reports that Cardi is now targeting the blogger's husband, Cheickna Kebe. She alleges that he is helping his wife hide her assets to dodge paying Cardi what she's legally owed.

Court documents reportedly show that Cardi claims Kebe “fraudulently received, concealed, or diverted” the couple's assets, allegedly beginning in 2022, following Tasha losing the court case. The couple is accused of transferring Tasha's assets from Kebe Studios to a new business, leaving the company "an empty shell with no assets from which Ms. Almánzar could collect the Kebe Studios Judgment." Kebe Studios was supposed to be responsible for $2.9 million of Tasha K's $4 million judgment.

Moreover, it's also reported that Kebe created Yelen Entertainment just prior to the $4 million judgment. Cardi B's team alleges this is where the blogger's money is sent from her online businesses and social media pages.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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