Cardi B Sues Tasha K's Husband Over Allegedly Hiding Assets

The legal tension between Cardi B and Tasha K continues to build as the rapper isn't taking her foot off the YouTuber's neck. Cardi's years-long legal battle against Tasha K became one of the most closely watched defamation cases involving a major Hip Hop artist in recent memory.
In 2022, a federal jury sided with Cardi after the rapper sued Tasha K over false accusations of drug use, prostitution, sexually transmitted infections, and infidelity. During the trial, Cardi testified that the repeated claims caused severe emotional distress, anxiety, and damage to her mental health and reputation, particularly during her pregnancy. The jury ultimately awarded Cardi nearly $4 million in damages after determining Tasha K acted with “actual malice,” a key legal standard in defamation cases involving public figures.
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Since the verdict, Tasha has continued fighting the judgment through bankruptcy proceedings and appeals, while Cardi has aggressively pursued collection efforts in court. In 2025, reports surfaced that both sides reached a court-approved repayment arrangement requiring Tasha to make structured payments toward the multimillion-dollar judgment over several years. However, Complex reports that Cardi is now targeting the blogger's husband, Cheickna Kebe. She alleges that he is helping his wife hide her assets to dodge paying Cardi what she's legally owed.
Court documents reportedly show that Cardi claims Kebe “fraudulently received, concealed, or diverted” the couple's assets, allegedly beginning in 2022, following Tasha losing the court case. The couple is accused of transferring Tasha's assets from Kebe Studios to a new business, leaving the company "an empty shell with no assets from which Ms. Almánzar could collect the Kebe Studios Judgment." Kebe Studios was supposed to be responsible for $2.9 million of Tasha K's $4 million judgment.
Moreover, it's also reported that Kebe created Yelen Entertainment just prior to the $4 million judgment. Cardi B's team alleges this is where the blogger's money is sent from her online businesses and social media pages.