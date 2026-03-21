Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her Fund For Cardi B Debt

Since Tasha K lost a defamation lawsuit from none other than Cardi B, she has been trying to get the money she needs to satisfy the judgement against her. She allegedly got some help in this regard from Cardi's hip-hop rival Nicki Minaj, which she was very grateful for.

Livebitez caught Tasha's reaction to the alleged payment on Twitter. "For real? Nicki just gave me a thousand dollars?" she remarked during a TikTok livestream, which Nicki allegedly sent the money through. "Seriously? [...] Thank you, Nicki! It was $3,000?! No way. No way! [...] We're transferring that to the GoFundMe. We planning on being out of this bankruptcy in one year, baby. [...] Nicki, you got to hit the GoFundMe, baby." The blogger reacted to the alleged news that TikTok takes a chunk of donations on the app.

Then, she took to Twitter to thank the Queen of the Barbz. "Thank you to the Queen @NICKIMINAJ for the GENEROUS donation on Tik Tok today!" Tasha K wrote last night (Friday, March 20). "God is Good! All the time! Now we about to start some good old Phuckery Friday on YouTube!! Search UnwinewithTashaK everywhere."

"Shout out to the Queen, Nicki Minaj, for giving me a generous donation on TikTok!" she said on her Unwine With Tasha K program, as caught by Red Media on Twitter. "Thank you so much, Queen! Yeah, she popped in my TikTok live, throwing money. Just throwing money like I was a stripper. Lady, give me that money, I need that. We got bills to pay. I had a 15-year plan, and I can keep it. But my freedom of speech is being affected, and I don't like that. I got a big mouth and I got to use it."

Why Do Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Beef?

From there, Tasha thanked fans for convincing her to launch donation platforms for the Cardi B debt. We will see if this chime-in from the Trinidadian superstar leads to more conflict with her Bronx counterpart.