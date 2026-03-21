Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For Donating To Her Fund For Cardi B Debt

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj Donating Fund Cardi B Debt
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef re-escalated last year, and Nicki's alleged financial support of Tasha K might fan the flames again.

Since Tasha K lost a defamation lawsuit from none other than Cardi B, she has been trying to get the money she needs to satisfy the judgement against her. She allegedly got some help in this regard from Cardi's hip-hop rival Nicki Minaj, which she was very grateful for.

Livebitez caught Tasha's reaction to the alleged payment on Twitter. "For real? Nicki just gave me a thousand dollars?" she remarked during a TikTok livestream, which Nicki allegedly sent the money through. "Seriously? [...] Thank you, Nicki! It was $3,000?! No way. No way! [...] We're transferring that to the GoFundMe. We planning on being out of this bankruptcy in one year, baby. [...] Nicki, you got to hit the GoFundMe, baby." The blogger reacted to the alleged news that TikTok takes a chunk of donations on the app.

Then, she took to Twitter to thank the Queen of the Barbz. "Thank you to the Queen @NICKIMINAJ for the GENEROUS donation on Tik Tok today!" Tasha K wrote last night (Friday, March 20). "God is Good! All the time! Now we about to start some good old Phuckery Friday on YouTube!! Search UnwinewithTashaK everywhere."

"Shout out to the Queen, Nicki Minaj, for giving me a generous donation on TikTok!" she said on her Unwine With Tasha K program, as caught by Red Media on Twitter. "Thank you so much, Queen! Yeah, she popped in my TikTok live, throwing money. Just throwing money like I was a stripper. Lady, give me that money, I need that. We got bills to pay. I had a 15-year plan, and I can keep it. But my freedom of speech is being affected, and I don't like that. I got a big mouth and I got to use it."

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Why Do Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Have Beef?

From there, Tasha thanked fans for convincing her to launch donation platforms for the Cardi B debt. We will see if this chime-in from the Trinidadian superstar leads to more conflict with her Bronx counterpart.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef stretches back to the mid-to-late 2010s, when the latter was blowing up and the former felt like she deserved more gratitude. Since then, alleged personal confrontations and a whole lot of social media shade followed. Most recently, their feud directly re-escalated following the release of Cardi's AM I THE DRAMA? album last year.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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