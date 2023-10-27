Tasha K Addresses Nicki Minaj NDA Comments, Wasn’t Trying To Be “Messy”

“They don’t like me going Live when I’m emotional, ‘cuz I just get to talking,” Tasha confessed during another stream this week.

Tasha K's name is most frequently linked to Cardi B's in the headlines due to their messy past, but lately, it's been the Queen of Rap who the blogger is affiliated with. Earlier this week, Tasha opened up about her history with Nicki Minaj, sharing that she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement from the "Moment 4 Life" hitmaker while also dishing on some of their past conversations about Cardi.

In wake of that tea going viral, Tasha is once again speaking on Minaj, this time clarifying that she had no intentions of being "messy" with her comments. "I was emotional, right?" the Unwine host explained in the video below when asked why she specifically brought up the Trinidadian's NDA now. "They don't like me going Live when I'm emotional, 'cuz I just get to talking," Tasha further admitted. "It's a blessing and a curse. If I'm angry, happy, or sad I gotta talk, and it was a lot of emotions going on."

"Something just came over me to say it, but it wasn't... If it came out in a messy way, that's not what I meant," the YouTuber went on to say. "Me and Nicki have talked a lot over the years, and there's a lot of stuff that people don't know," Tasha alleged before painting a picture that displays Minaj as a victim. "I gave her stuff that she didn't even know what was going on," she added, proving her valuable role in the blogging space.

Elsewhere in Tasha K news, it looks like the embattled blogger may have finally earned Cardi B's forgiveness for their defamation lawsuit despite still owing the rap diva nearly $4M. Bardi has notably been struggling with mental health in recent weeks, and when she reached a particularly low point, Tasha checked in on the mother of three to offer support. Read how she reacted to the unexpected kindness at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

