Tasha K Refused To Sign Nicki Minaj’s NDA, Reveals Details Of Their Cardi B Conversations

During a recent live stream, Tasha K claimed that she once spoke to Nicki Minaj about her relationship with Cardi B. The gossip blogger says that she was asked to sign an NDA to protect their conversation, however, she she refused. According to her, it would defeat the purpose of her going to court with Cardi.

"The reason that I didn't sign the NDA that she wanted me to sign was because I said 'If I sign an NDA with you [...] then I might as well not go to court with Cardi." According to Tasha K, the two of them actually have a lot of similarities, although Nicki doesn't like to believe it. She went on to say that she thinks Nicki should have used her expertise to give Cardi some pointers at the beginning of her career, as helping her out wouldn't "pull [her] down."

Tasha K Says NDA Would Have Defeated The Purpose Of Her Battle With Cardi B

Famously, Tasha K and Cardi have been embroiled in a heated legal battle for years, which ultimately resulted in Tasha owing the rapper $4 million. Despite their messy beef, it appears as though Tasha K still has empathy for her longtime rival. After an ugly Twitter spat with some followers this month, Cardi made a concerning comment that led many to believe she was suicidal. Amid the debacle, Tasha reached out to her to check in.

This gesture might mean that their feud could come to an end sometime in the near future. Cardi recently hinted at feeling sorry for someone on Twitter Spaces, and many think she was referring to the personality. It's no secret that Tasha's struggled to get money together to pay Cardi what she owes. According to the rapper, she has a "big heart." She mentioned speaking to her lawyers and confiding in family as she seemingly considers forgiving someone. What do you think of Tasha K refusing to sign an NDA to speak with Nicki Minaj? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

