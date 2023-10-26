Cardi B Hints At Forgiving Tasha K After Gossip Blogger Reaches Out Amid Cardi’s Suicidal Post

Cardi B and Tasha K have been in a massive feud over the past couple of years. Overall, Cardi was able to win a lawsuit against Tasha K for spreading lies on the internet. In fact, Tasha owed Cardi $4 million after the ruling. Subsequently, the rapper has done everything she can to collect that cash. From garnishing wages to conducting audits, the "Bodak Yellow" songstress has been hellbent on getting her money. During this time, Tasha K has continued to talk trash about the artist, and it has been a very messy situation.

If you may remember, Cardi B got into it with a fan last week. Subsequently, she made a comment that came across as suicidal. Fans were very worried about the artist, although she eventually revealed that she was fine. Surprisingly, Tasha K reached out to Cardi amid all of this. In the third video in the carousel IG post below, you can see Tasha reading her messages to Cardi, in which she gave the artist some encouragement amidst the drama. It was a shocking revelation that showcases a new bout of empathy from the gossip blogger.

Cardi B & Tasha K Look To Understand Each Other

As it turns out, the rapper was on Twitter Spaces last night, where she spoke about a situation in which she is feeling sympathetic. In fact, she claims this situation will make her friends and family a bit upset. Lawyers will be getting involved and although she isn't ready to make a decision just yet, she is contemplating real forgiveness for someone. Given the message that Tasha K sent her, it isn't much of a leap to presume who she is talking about here.

Whether or not Cardi B goes through with her full forgiveness of Tasha K, still remains to be seen. However, this is a huge development for both of these individuals. After all, it takes a lot to forgive someone, especially when you consider the situation at hand. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

