Tasha K Told Nicki Minaj To End Cardi B Feud, She Claims

During a recent live stream, Tasha K spoke on her relationship with Nicki Minaj. According to her, she chats with the queen of rap on occasion, and refused to sign an NDA despite Nicki's requests. She went on to claim that the two of them have discussed Cardi B in the past, who they both have famously had beef with.

While the gossip blogger currently owes Cardi quite a bit of cash in their defamation lawsuit, she still seems to have some sympathy for the "Bongos" performer. According to her, Cardi and Nicki actually have a lot in common, and wishes they would just settle their feud for good. “I want all of this behind me,” she explained. “I’ve said this to Nicki and she didn’t like it. She’ll go through bouts where she’ll talk to me and she won’t talk to me — I don’t care because I’m not starstruck like that; Imma tell you the truth. I said, ‘You and Cardi are the same.’”

Read More: Tasha K Addresses Nicki Minaj NDA Comments, Wasn’t Trying To Be “Messy”

Tasha K Says Nicki And Cardi Are "The Same"

Tasha K continued, “They have good traits that make people excited, right? They get their [fans] excited but [the] one who’s experienced is not sharing her wisdom with someone who’s young and up-and-coming. I know that’s hard for her because of how the industry tore her down, but Nicki truly has the tools and the resources to help pull this young lady up, and even if she helped to pull her up, it’s not going to pull Nicki the f*ck down.”

She later went on to clarify her statements, claiming that she wasn't trying to cause any trouble with her NDA talk. "Something just came over me to say it, but it wasn't... If it came out in a messy way, that's not what I meant," she described. "Me and Nicki have talked a lot over the years, and there's a lot of stuff that people don't know." What do you think of Tasha K's recent claims about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tasha K Refused To Sign Nicki Minaj’s NDA, Reveals Details Of Their Cardi B Conversations

[Via]