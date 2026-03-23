Cardi B Disses Offset Onstage During "Little Miss Drama Tour"

Cardi B is living up to the name of her tour by stirring up more chatter online after a recent performance. During the Little Miss Drama Tour, the New York femcee has taken some slick shots at her foes. BIA, Stefon Diggs, and most recently, Offset, have been her targets.

Presumably during her March 21 show in Chicago, Cardi took aim at her ex-husband by altering a specific lyric on "Bongos." On the fourth verse of that Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, the mother of four raps, "My BD is a Migo / B*tch, your BD is a zero."

But now that they have parted ways, that line really doesn't bode well for the superstar. So, she decided to use it to her advantage in a different way.

As caught by Live Bitez, Cardi B instead says in the clip, "My BD is a b*tch." This is drawing a bevy of reactions both positive and negative.

"Like you chose them tf.." one annoyed user writes in the comments section. Another echoes that sentiment. "Yet she had a baby from him …. [thinking emoji] hmmmm always them never her."

Tasha K's Debt To Cardi B

However, there are plenty cosigning this maneuver. "She said what she said and?!" A fourth types, "lol she definitely did and I felt that in my soul."

Overall, no matter what, Cardi B's past with Offset and Stefon Diggs are always going to be topics of conversation. That's due to the simple fact that she's a massive star and folks like her are always going to draw attention to themselves, especially with demonstrative statements like the one she just made.

But to get more specific, the hitmaker's handling of said relationships is why this topic continues to drive engagement. The public callouts, roasts, and divorce caused division amongst the general public, with living proof being this recent stunt onstage.

Another issue that's still active for Cardi B is her lawsuit against Tasha K. The latter still has to satisfy a $3.9 million judgment following the former's successful defamation filing from 2022.

To help pay it, Tasha K launched a GoFundMe page which interestingly received an alleged $3,000 donation from Nicki Minaj. The news commentator took to her socials to thank Cardi's biggest foe for her alleged generosity.