Cardi B Disses Offset Onstage During "Little Miss Drama Tour"

BY Zachary Horvath
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Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
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Offset has been minding his business for the most part lately but Cardi B may trigger a future response after dragging him onstage.

Cardi B is living up to the name of her tour by stirring up more chatter online after a recent performance. During the Little Miss Drama Tour, the New York femcee has taken some slick shots at her foes. BIA, Stefon Diggs, and most recently, Offset, have been her targets.

Presumably during her March 21 show in Chicago, Cardi took aim at her ex-husband by altering a specific lyric on "Bongos." On the fourth verse of that Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, the mother of four raps, "My BD is a Migo / B*tch, your BD is a zero."

But now that they have parted ways, that line really doesn't bode well for the superstar. So, she decided to use it to her advantage in a different way.

As caught by Live Bitez, Cardi B instead says in the clip, "My BD is a b*tch." This is drawing a bevy of reactions both positive and negative.

"Like you chose them tf.." one annoyed user writes in the comments section. Another echoes that sentiment. "Yet she had a baby from him …. [thinking emoji] hmmmm always them never her."

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Tasha K's Debt To Cardi B

However, there are plenty cosigning this maneuver. "She said what she said and?!" A fourth types, "lol she definitely did and I felt that in my soul."

Overall, no matter what, Cardi B's past with Offset and Stefon Diggs are always going to be topics of conversation. That's due to the simple fact that she's a massive star and folks like her are always going to draw attention to themselves, especially with demonstrative statements like the one she just made.

But to get more specific, the hitmaker's handling of said relationships is why this topic continues to drive engagement. The public callouts, roasts, and divorce caused division amongst the general public, with living proof being this recent stunt onstage.

Another issue that's still active for Cardi B is her lawsuit against Tasha K. The latter still has to satisfy a $3.9 million judgment following the former's successful defamation filing from 2022.

To help pay it, Tasha K launched a GoFundMe page which interestingly received an alleged $3,000 donation from Nicki Minaj. The news commentator took to her socials to thank Cardi's biggest foe for her alleged generosity.

"Thank you to the Queen @NICKIMINAJ for the GENEROUS donation on Tik Tok today! God is Good! All the time!"

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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