Cardi B Visibly Cringes After Accidentally Saying Offset's Name Onstage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Cardi B Cringes Accidentally Saying Offset Name Onstage
Cardi B accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Invasion Of Privacy' with Offset (r) joining her onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Cardi B has supposedly thrown shade at Offset on her "Little Miss Drama" tour so far, and this is the latest example.

Cardi B recently faced some drama concerning the father of her child, Stefon Diggs, but that's not the only ex partner she's on the gossip train over. She also has a contentious relationship with her former husband Offset, with whom she shares three children.

During a recent stop on Cardi's "Little Miss Drama" tour, she had a bit of a mishap while performing the "Bartier Cardi" track with 21 Savage (sans Savage). Here's the part she rapped: "Cardi took your man, you upset / Cardi got rich, they upset / Cardi put the p***y on Offset / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset."

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Bronx superstar looked visibly disgusted when she accidentally name-dropped the former Migo in the chorus. It was for the third line in the aforementioned post-chorus. Still, she kept the show going after putting on a cringed face, and it serves as the latest example of Cardi B throwing shade at Offset onstage.

The last time was when she changed some lyrics while performing her Megan Thee Stallion collab "Bongos." "My BD is a Migo / B***h, your BD is a zero," the original goes. But during a tour stop, Cardi changed the lyric to "My BD is a b***h" instead.

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What Happened To Cardi B And Offset?

For those unaware, Cardi B and Offset's tumultuous breakup presumably occurred due to rampant cheating allegations against him and just growing apart as a couple. While they coparent Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, they have dragged each other through the mud on social media amid a nasty divorce process.

However, it's possible that the cheating allegations did not motivate the split. Rather, both sides have spoken about moving on from the relationship and discussing it over time. Nevertheless, it's clear that there's still bad blood between them and that irreconcilable differences now plague their dynamic.

Cardi B's Offset relationship influenced Stefon Diggs gossip as well, as folks allegedly spotted Diggs with the Georgia rapper's ex amid rumors of the football player's now-confirmed breakup with Cardi. Whether or not more onstage antics go down, it's clear that their bond will not heal up anytime soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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