Cardi B Visibly Cringes After Accidentally Saying Offset's Name Onstage

Cardi B recently faced some drama concerning the father of her child, Stefon Diggs, but that's not the only ex partner she's on the gossip train over. She also has a contentious relationship with her former husband Offset, with whom she shares three children.

During a recent stop on Cardi's "Little Miss Drama" tour, she had a bit of a mishap while performing the "Bartier Cardi" track with 21 Savage (sans Savage). Here's the part she rapped: "Cardi took your man, you upset / Cardi got rich, they upset / Cardi put the p***y on Offset / Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset."

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Bronx superstar looked visibly disgusted when she accidentally name-dropped the former Migo in the chorus. It was for the third line in the aforementioned post-chorus. Still, she kept the show going after putting on a cringed face, and it serves as the latest example of Cardi B throwing shade at Offset onstage.

The last time was when she changed some lyrics while performing her Megan Thee Stallion collab "Bongos." "My BD is a Migo / B***h, your BD is a zero," the original goes. But during a tour stop, Cardi changed the lyric to "My BD is a b***h" instead.

What Happened To Cardi B And Offset?

For those unaware, Cardi B and Offset's tumultuous breakup presumably occurred due to rampant cheating allegations against him and just growing apart as a couple. While they coparent Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, they have dragged each other through the mud on social media amid a nasty divorce process.

However, it's possible that the cheating allegations did not motivate the split. Rather, both sides have spoken about moving on from the relationship and discussing it over time. Nevertheless, it's clear that there's still bad blood between them and that irreconcilable differences now plague their dynamic.