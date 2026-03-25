Stefon Diggs' Mom Seemingly Throws Shade At The Mothers Of His Children

BY Cole Blake
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
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Stefon Diggs was recently in a relationship with Cardi B, but the two broke up just days before the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs' mother, Stephanie, took a shot at women who use a baby to exploit men into funding "their lifestyles" in a recent comment on Instagram, and fans have all sorts of theories as to who she is talking about. She made the comment under a post from the account, GameBlazers, which featured a quote from Tom Brady about Jayden Daniels.

Brady had joked: “I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months. … I’m just happy his mom let him play.” They had both participated in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. In the comments section, Stephanie Diggs wrote: "Stay on his neck!!! Soon as you let up. He they come!! Using a baby to survive or pay for their lifestyles."

Read More: Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Patriots Releasing Him After One Season

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B's Relationship

While Diggs has fathered several children over the years, he was most recently in a relationship with Cardi B. In turn, when LiveBitez shared his mother's comment on Instagram, some fans assumed she was taking a shot at the rapper. Others argued that Cardi is already individually wealthy from her music career.

She and Diggs split just days before the New England Patriots squared off against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. While they kept quiet about the breakup, fans later theorized that some of her comments from a performance on the Little Miss Drama tour were a shot at the NFL star. "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me," Cardi said on stage. "I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."

Cardi later clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that she wasn't talking about Diggs. “Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle," she explained. "Not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Says He Understands Why Stefon Diggs & Offset Would Cheat On Cardi B

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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