Stefon Diggs' mother, Stephanie, took a shot at women who use a baby to exploit men into funding "their lifestyles" in a recent comment on Instagram, and fans have all sorts of theories as to who she is talking about. She made the comment under a post from the account, GameBlazers, which featured a quote from Tom Brady about Jayden Daniels.

Brady had joked: “I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months. … I’m just happy his mom let him play.” They had both participated in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles. In the comments section, Stephanie Diggs wrote: "Stay on his neck!!! Soon as you let up. He they come!! Using a baby to survive or pay for their lifestyles."

Read More: Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Patriots Releasing Him After One Season

Stefon Diggs & Cardi B's Relationship

While Diggs has fathered several children over the years, he was most recently in a relationship with Cardi B. In turn, when LiveBitez shared his mother's comment on Instagram, some fans assumed she was taking a shot at the rapper. Others argued that Cardi is already individually wealthy from her music career.

She and Diggs split just days before the New England Patriots squared off against the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. While they kept quiet about the breakup, fans later theorized that some of her comments from a performance on the Little Miss Drama tour were a shot at the NFL star. "You can't be out here playing with a b**** like me. There's n***** out here praying for a b**** like me," Cardi said on stage. "I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n****. Who you playin' with mothaf****?! ... None of them b*****s f*****g with me."