Stefon Diggs Sparks Cardi B Reunion Rumors At D.C. “Little Miss Drama” Show

BY Caroline Fisher
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Stefon Diggs Cardi B Reunion Rumors
Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Cary Edmondson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Stefon Diggs recently had a blast at his ex Cardi B's "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in D.C. with his mom and brother.

It's only been a few weeks since Cardi B and Stefon Diggs decided to go their separate ways. Fortunately, however, it doesn't look like there's any hard feelings. Recently, the athlete popped out for his ex's "Little Miss Drama" tour stop in Washington, D.C. His mother and brother accompanied him, and they all had a blast, as seen in various clips shared by @FemaleRapReigns on Twitter/X. Cardi and Diggs were even seen chatting after leaving the same club later that night.

This seems to answer a lot of questions about where the two of them stand, which has been a hot topic of debate lately. Some fans even suspect a romantic reunion, which remains unconfirmed. News of the trio's outing comes after Cardi delivered a fiery message before performing her track "Principle" at San Francisco's Chase Center in March.

“It’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b*tch like me. There’s n***a out here praying for a b*tch like me. You hear me?” she said at the time. “You ain’t never had a bad b*tch like this, n***a. Never in your motherf*cking life! None of them b*tches ain’t f*cking with me!”

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Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Drama

Many assumed the message was directed at Diggs, but Cardi was quick to set the record straight. In a tweet, she explained that she was simply introducing the song and quoting her own lyrics.

Diggs' night out also took place after his mother, Stephanie, seemingly shaded the mothers of his children on Instagram. She made her comment under a post that featured a quote Tom Brady quote about Jayden Daniels. “I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months," Brady had said. "I’m just happy his mom let him play.”

"Stay on his neck!!! Soon as you let up. He they come!! Using a baby to survive or pay for their lifestyles," Stephanie wrote in the comments section. This led to theories that she had someone specific in mind, though it's unclear who.

Read More: Chris Blake Griffith Alleges Another Man Is Suing Stefon Diggs For Assault

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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