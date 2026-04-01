Chris Blake Griffith, the sports and culture marketing executive who's in a legal tug-of-war with Stefon Diggs, is alleging that another man is suing the NFL free agent. During his interview with The Danza Project, he claims that Nigel King, who may or may not be another NFL receiver, is the latest alleged victim.

In the clip caught by Akademiks TV, Chris Blake Griffith alleges that he's seen the "claims" King has brought forth. He doesn't get into details really, but he does allege that like him, King was allegedly nearly killed.

Additionally, he alleges that King's alleged lawsuit cites Darez Diggs and Charlie "Chap" Jordan. If you remember, these are the same two men who allegedly tried to take Griffith's life.

Moreover, Griffith alleges he saw the video footage of King's alleged attack and noticed right away that Darez and Charlie were indeed involved. He alleges the giveaway was their hairstyles as they were the same from when they allegedly assaulted him.

Right now, we suggest you take Griffith's claims with a grain of salt. There seems to be little to no information on this alleged case.

Stefon Diggs Released By Patriots

There's a chance there's some validity to his claims, but they are slim. Griffith could be referring to this case reported on by TMZ. In early February, the outlet shared a lawsuit that was filed by a man claiming to be an ex-employee of Diggs.

He was in charge of transporting a Ferrari owned by the Pro Bowl pass catcher in 2024. The man claimed that police deduced the car was stolen by third parties. However, Diggs allegedly spread the word that this person was the one responsible.

Things eventually escalated with folks in Diggs' circle allegedly confronting him on multiple occasions. But tensions allegedly boiled over in December 2025. It was then that he was allegedly assaulted at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami by two guys from Diggs' circle—suffering a torn ACL and other injuries. Diggs' other brother, Trevon, allegedly watched it go down and did nothing.

Overall, while this may not be true, it certainly doesn't really aid Stefon. On top of his legal issues and split from Cardi B, the New England Patriots released him after just one season. It happened in early March and as of yet, he hasn't latched onto another roster.