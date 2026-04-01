Drake Laughs Off Fan For Labeling Him "Corny" In Viral Clip

Drake recently reacted to a viral video of a fan describing him as "corny" while calling into the First Class Podcast. In the clip, the caller says: "I think Drake is a very corny man, and these lyrics further validate his corniness. But I do enjoy this song, and will listen to it sometime." Drake ended up sharing a clip of the woman's comments on his Instagram Story, adding: "I like her style…"

In making her argument, the woman brings up the song, "Gyalchester," off of Drake's 2017 project, More Life. "In one of his verses, he exclaims, 'I don't take naps.' And he says it kind of defensively. He says it almost as if someone saw him yawn and they were like, 'Drake, if you're tired, you should go take a nap.' And he just, like, snaps. He's like, 'I don't take naps.' But by the sound of it, he probably should take a nap," she says.

"And then he says, 'Me and the money are way too attached to go and do that / Muscle relax / That and the spliff put me right on my back.' So as a listener, we're assuming he took some pain pills, and he smoked some weed, and he fell asleep, but he just said he don't take naps. So what are we supposed to believe at this point?" she adds.

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Drake's "Iceman" Album

The interaction comes as Drake is currently working on his long-awaited ninth solo studio album, Iceman. While he's yet to confirm a release date, the Toronto rapper has already shared several singles from the project. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.