Drake Laughs Off Fan For Labeling Him "Corny" In Viral Clip

BY Cole Blake
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
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The fan brought up Drake's 2017 song, "Gyalchester," to argue that his lyrics are often "corny."

Drake recently reacted to a viral video of a fan describing him as "corny" while calling into the First Class Podcast. In the clip, the caller says: "I think Drake is a very corny man, and these lyrics further validate his corniness. But I do enjoy this song, and will listen to it sometime." Drake ended up sharing a clip of the woman's comments on his Instagram Story, adding: "I like her style…"

In making her argument, the woman brings up the song, "Gyalchester," off of Drake's 2017 project, More Life. "In one of his verses, he exclaims, 'I don't take naps.' And he says it kind of defensively. He says it almost as if someone saw him yawn and they were like, 'Drake, if you're tired, you should go take a nap.' And he just, like, snaps. He's like, 'I don't take naps.' But by the sound of it, he probably should take a nap," she says.

"And then he says, 'Me and the money are way too attached to go and do that / Muscle relax / That and the spliff put me right on my back.' So as a listener, we're assuming he took some pain pills, and he smoked some weed, and he fell asleep, but he just said he don't take naps. So what are we supposed to believe at this point?" she adds.

Read More: Drake Breaks Billboard 200 Record With 10 Projects On The Chart

Drake's "Iceman" Album

The interaction comes as Drake is currently working on his long-awaited ninth solo studio album, Iceman. While he's yet to confirm a release date, the Toronto rapper has already shared several singles from the project. They include "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

On Sunday, he filmed a video tribute for Nelly Furtado, who was being inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards, and in doing so, hinted that Iceman is "coming soon." He has previously said that it will drop at some point in 2026.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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