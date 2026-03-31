Drake Breaks Billboard 200 Record With 10 Projects On The Chart

BY Cole Blake
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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The feat comes as Drake continues to prepare for the release of his highly-anticipated next album, "Iceman."

Drake has broken a Billboard 200 record by becoming the first hip-hop artist to have 10 distinct projects on the chart simultaneously. The albums include Take Care at number 23, Views at number 34, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at number 40, Certified Lover Boy at number 50, Scorpion at number 62, Thank Me Later at number 73, For All The Dogs at number 74, More Life at number 124, Nothing Was The Same at number 171, and finally, Her Loss at number 198.

When Kurrco shared the feat on X (formerly Twitter), debate ensued in the replies. "And he claims other rapper botting HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA, he can’t even hide," one user wrote. Another countered: "I feel pity for closed minded people who let this media outlets fool their capacity of thinking, these fools be pushing narrative Drake fell off . 6 God All the way."

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Drake's "Iceman" Update

Drake's dominance on the Billboard 200 chart comes as he is gearing up to release his next studio album, Iceman. While he hasn't confirmed a release date for the project, he hinted that it's "coming soon" at the Juno Awards on Sunday.

Congratulating Nelly Furtado for being inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame, he said in a video message: "To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you, even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed 'Take Care' as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that's neither here nor there. Tonight we'll let it go. This is about Nelly. And one thing Nelly knows, you know my love is real. You know my love is true. I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your hall of fame status. It's long overdue. Kill the performance. We love you dog. Iceman coming soon."

Drake has been working on Iceman for many months. He's already shared three singles, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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