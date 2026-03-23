Drake's First Week Sales For "ICEMAN" Have Adam22 & Wack 100 At Odds

BY Alexander Cole
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Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Adam22 (L) and Drake speak during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
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Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" this year, and with the album on the way, Adam22 and Wack 100 are debating the finer details.

Drake is set to drop ICEMAN this year, and while we still do not have a release date, the anticipation is real. In fact, J. Cole recently expressed how excited he is about the upcoming album.

Given just how polarizing Drake can be, it should come as no surprise that the speculation surrounding the album is ramping up in a very big way. Fans are curious as to whether or not the album is going to perform well. We are already seeing predictions for the first week's sales figures. Some are predicting exorbitant numbers over 500K in the first week units. Meanwhile, detractors think he will do less than 200K.

This debate and duality were seen on a recent episode of No Jumper with Adam22 and Wack 100. The two had a spirited debate about Drake's potential numbers and what they think is about to happen. As you will hear, both of them are on very different sides of the equation.

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Adam22 & Wack 100 Debate Drake

Adam22 believes that Drake can sell about 400K units in the first week. Overall, this is a figure that makes a lot of sense. It is in line with various other Drake solo projects. However, Wack 100 seems to think that this is an over-evaluation. Instead, he thinks he will only sell between 175-250K units in the first week. However, with a banger single, perhaps he can get to 300K.

Wack is going with the assumption that this will perform like Drake's collab album with PartyNextDoor. However, the PND Collab was released on short notice with very little promo. It cannot be compared to a solo Drake offering.

When ICEMAN does make its way to streaming services, we can only imagine what an event it is going to be. It has been almost three years since Drake's last full-length solo project. The fans are excited for it, and we are certainly going to cover every single aspect of it.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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