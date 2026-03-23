Drake's First Week Sales For "ICEMAN" Have Adam22 & Wack 100 At Odds

Given just how polarizing Drake can be, it should come as no surprise that the speculation surrounding the album is ramping up in a very big way. Fans are curious as to whether or not the album is going to perform well. We are already seeing predictions for the first week's sales figures. Some are predicting exorbitant numbers over 500K in the first week units. Meanwhile, detractors think he will do less than 200K.

This debate and duality were seen on a recent episode of No Jumper with Adam22 and Wack 100. The two had a spirited debate about Drake's potential numbers and what they think is about to happen. As you will hear, both of them are on very different sides of the equation.

Adam22 & Wack 100 Debate Drake

Adam22 believes that Drake can sell about 400K units in the first week. Overall, this is a figure that makes a lot of sense. It is in line with various other Drake solo projects. However, Wack 100 seems to think that this is an over-evaluation. Instead, he thinks he will only sell between 175-250K units in the first week. However, with a banger single, perhaps he can get to 300K.

Wack is going with the assumption that this will perform like Drake's collab album with PartyNextDoor. However, the PND Collab was released on short notice with very little promo. It cannot be compared to a solo Drake offering.