J. Cole's Latest Comments About Drake's "ICEMAN" Will Turn Some Heads

J. Cole and Drake have an interesting relationship these days. As you can imagine, things have taken a bit of a turn since the beef. At first, Cole was sticking up for Drizzy. However, he eventually apologized to Kendrick Lamar, only for Drake to fend for himself.

Since that time, fans have felt betrayed by Cole and his apology. Those same fans have been looking for answers that were largely found on The Fall-Off. Furthermore, Cole recently spoke to Nadeska, where he offered some further commentary on the now-famous apology.

On Monday, some clips of Cole's upcoming conversation with Cam'ron hit the internet. In these clips, Cole is talking at length about the feud and his least favorite parts of it. For instance, he pointed out his disgust with the tribalism surrounding the beef.

In Cole's mind, Kendrick and Drake are both phenomenal artists. He didn't appreciate how some were so quick to try to tear down Drizzy and his legacy. As far as ICEMAN is concerned, Cole is still extremely excited.

J. Cole Eager For ICEMAN

“Man I hope Iceman go crazy," Cole said matter-of-factly. It was the kind of comment that you would expect from Cole, who just appreciates good music. He isn't with all of the narratives. While some fans might roll their eyes at this, it is clear that Cole stands by his values, regardless of who might be involved.

There are certainly some Drake and Kendrick fans who won't buy what he is selling here. After all, some believe he is a fence-sitter who will do anything to keep both sides happy. However, it is clear to us that he just wants to see his friends thrive.