J. Cole's Latest Comments About Drake's "ICEMAN" Will Turn Some Heads

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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J. Cole was on "Talk With Flee," where he discussed Drake, and had some interesting comments about the new album, "ICEMAN."

J. Cole and Drake have an interesting relationship these days. As you can imagine, things have taken a bit of a turn since the beef. At first, Cole was sticking up for Drizzy. However, he eventually apologized to Kendrick Lamar, only for Drake to fend for himself.

Since that time, fans have felt betrayed by Cole and his apology. Those same fans have been looking for answers that were largely found on The Fall-Off. Furthermore, Cole recently spoke to Nadeska, where he offered some further commentary on the now-famous apology.

On Monday, some clips of Cole's upcoming conversation with Cam'ron hit the internet. In these clips, Cole is talking at length about the feud and his least favorite parts of it. For instance, he pointed out his disgust with the tribalism surrounding the beef.

In Cole's mind, Kendrick and Drake are both phenomenal artists. He didn't appreciate how some were so quick to try to tear down Drizzy and his legacy. As far as ICEMAN is concerned, Cole is still extremely excited.

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J. Cole Eager For ICEMAN

“Man I hope Iceman go crazy," Cole said matter-of-factly. It was the kind of comment that you would expect from Cole, who just appreciates good music. He isn't with all of the narratives. While some fans might roll their eyes at this, it is clear that Cole stands by his values, regardless of who might be involved.

There are certainly some Drake and Kendrick fans who won't buy what he is selling here. After all, some believe he is a fence-sitter who will do anything to keep both sides happy. However, it is clear to us that he just wants to see his friends thrive.

Whether or not ICEMAN will "go crazy" is something that very much remains to be seen. The fans are hoping that this prediction comes true. It's been 200 days since the last ICEMAN update, and the fans want to hear something new, very soon.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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