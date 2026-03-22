"Joe Budden Podcast" Debates If Drake Should Diss Kendrick Lamar On "ICEMAN"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Joe Budden Podcast Debates If Drake Should Diss Kendrick Lamar ICEMAN
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Joe Budden and his cohosts also had a discussion around Drake and Kendrick Lamar's album drop rate, wondering if one will step on the other.

Exactly two years ago today (March 22), Kendrick Lamar started a rap war by dissing Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" track. Now that the OVO mogul is coming back with his new album ICEMAN soon, fans wonder if he will re-target K.Dot. But The Joe Budden Podcast, for the most part, hopes and predicts that this won't be the case.

joebuddenclips/fanpage caught a clip of their recent podcast episode on Twitter. In it, the show hosts debate about artists taking five years to drop an album, with Ice positing that Kendrick might not take that long for the next LP. Then, Budden joked about the hypothetical idea of the Compton rapper stepping on Drizzy's ICEMAN release, which led him to ask his peers if they want to hear the 6ix God diss Lamar on this upcoming record.

Overall, the group feels like Drake shouldn't directly engage again, but they also discussed how this aversion might not play into the themes of ICEMAN. In any case, it seems impossible that the album won't at least allude to everything that happened over the past two years.

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When Will Drake Drop ICEMAN?

Drake's still working on his new album ICEMAN, but he hasn't confirmed a release date at press time. However, many fans believe it's right around the corner. Even if it doesn't drop within the next few weeks, die-hards still have strong confidence in the full-length coming out in 2026. After all, the teases, hints, and discussions about it have supported this notion in the past.

But amid this discussion about this infamous rap rivalry, we also got some insight from its retracted competitor. On "Like That," Kendrick Lamar also took shots at J. Cole, which led Cole to respond with "7 Minute Drill." But he apologized for the diss at the 2024 Dreamville Fest, something he recently reflected on during an interview for his new album The Fall-Off.

"I felt like I misrepresented myself," the North Carolina lyricist told Nadeska Alexis about his diss. "I'm giving life to division and to negative storylines and negative perceptions on somebody that I f**k with and got love for, somebody that I care about... We know why that happened in the first place."

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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