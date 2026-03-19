This month, Drake's ICEMAN has felt like it could drop at any moment. Sure, nothing has come to fruition just yet, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been an exciting time. Every other day we are getting juicy inside information on the project. But today, we may finally have the last tease before its release.
It comes in the form of a coordinated social media stunt on the part of the rapper's affiliates. Caught by Bars, a handful of his associates like TVGUCCI, SURF BOARD WAVE, and Kai (not Cenat) changed their Instagram profile pictures to diamonds.
Of course, with diamonds and diamond jewelry commonly being referred to as "ice," there's an obvious connection to the album's title. It's worth noting that Kai's PFP has been this image for a little bit, but TVGUCCI and SURF BOARD WAVE's were just changed.
GUCCI also made a post about this diamond and Drake's ICEMAN, all but suggesting the album is moments away from dropping. "ICEMAN (exclamation marks) FREEZE THE WORLD," he wrote.
Is Future On ICEMAN?
Thanks to this social media activity, folks are now wondering if this diamond picture will be the cover for ICEMAN. Some seem down for it, especially given Drizzy's recent history of mediocre covers. Others can't help but notice the similarities to the artwork of his and Future's 2015 collaborative mixtape, What a Time To Be Alive.
Speaking of which, Pluto has been heavily rumored to be on this forthcoming LP. Notable hip-hop media members such as Charlamagne Tha God and Mal from New Rory & Mal have been leading that charge.
Fans have certainly been excited since hearing this alleged truth. But folks like DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden are either skeptical or not paying too much attention to it. Overall, it seems like the insiders just want to have the album on their hands and let the music do all of the talking.
Akademiks expressed that sentiment after hearing about said beef squashing collab. "I don't know if he's on the album. Let's just wait and see," he said on a recent livestream.
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