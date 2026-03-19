Afroman Takes To The Streets To Celebrate His Win Following Viral Lawsuit

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The News-Leader
Hip-hop/rap artist Joseph Foreman, who's better known by his stage name Afroman, talks to the News-Leader at a Springfield recording studio on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Tafroman00083
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Afroman recently found himself in the middle of a defamation lawsuit with Adams County deputies, and on Wednesday, he won.

Following a raid on his home in 2022, Afroman decided to poke fun at Adams County Deputies with a parody music video. This eventually led to a defamation lawsuit that played out in court this past week. Numerous clips from the trial went viral, and Afroman found himself getting support from the entire internet.

The initial raid on his home led absolutely nowhere. Cops burst through his windows with guns, only to come up with nothing. They had a warrant, but it didn't bear any fruit. Afroman was rightfully very upset, and his "Lemon Pound Cake" song became a way for him to vent.

Officers were crying in court as the music video played, and one officer even said that his marriage was in tatters because of it. While Afroman has had many laughs throughout this process, he also got the last laugh. According to NBC, the artist was declared the winner of the lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More: Afroman Claims He Was Worried Police Would "Epstein" Him After 2022 House Raid

Afroman Defeats The Adams County Deputies

In the aftermath of the jury ruling, Afroman took to the streets in a fur coat, an American flag suit, and some American flag shades. It was here that the artist chanted amongst the crowd who came out to support him. He claimed that this was a huge victory for free speech and that he is happy the right decision was made.

For Afroman, this was a very difficult time. Firstly, he had his home raided, which is already traumatic enough. Secondly, he was sued by the officers who raided his home. During the trial, Afroman noted that his songs were simply a way for him to have fun in the midst of a dark time in his life.

Clearly, his arguments resonated with the jury, who offered a quick verdict on the case. Adams County deputies overstepped with their lawsuit. After all, defamation is extremely hard to prove in the United States of America.

Moving forward, we can only imagine Afroman is happy to be done with all of this.

Read More: Police Officer Breaks Into Tears Watching Afroman Mock Her In Court

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Snoop Dogg In Concert - Hollywood, FL Music Police Officer Breaks Into Tears Watching Afroman Mock Her In Court
Syndication: The News-Leader Music Afroman Claims He Was Worried Police Would "Epstein" Him After 2022 House Raid
Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour Pop Culture Afroman Reacts To Police Suing Him After Raiding His Home
Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour Music Police Officer Says Afroman Claiming To Sleep With His Wife Caused Him "Tremendous Pain"
Comments 0