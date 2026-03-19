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Music
Afroman Takes To The Streets To Celebrate His Win Following Viral Lawsuit
Afroman recently found himself in the middle of a defamation lawsuit with Adams County deputies, and on Wednesday, he won.
By
Alexander Cole
March 19, 2026