Afroman Celebrates Birthday By Suing Cop Who Accused Him Of Defamation

Afroman's legal battle against Ohio police is back on as he looks to sue one of the men who originally sued him for defamation.

"HAPPY OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY TO ME," Afroman wrote. "And for my birthday present I’m suing the police officer who stole my $400, then had the audacity to sue me for 1,500,000 dollars. His name is PEDOPHILE POLICE OFFICER, BABY MAKING BRIAN NEWBORN NEWLAND PEDOPHILE POLICE OFFICER BABY, MAKING BRIAN NEWBORN NEWLAND HAS A PEDOPHILE BROTHER HIS NAME IS PEDOPHILE POLICE CHIEF WILL YOU STOP SENDING DICC PICS WILLIAM NEWLAND. AMERICA 🇺🇸 STAND UP TO PEDOPHILE POLICE."

One of the men suing him was former Adams County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Brian Newland. To celebrate Afroman's 52nd birthday, the artist has announced his own lawsuit against Newland. As you will read, he wants to make an example out of the man.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!