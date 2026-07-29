Afroman Celebrates Birthday By Suing Cop Who Accused Him Of Defamation

Afroman earned a huge victory for free speech a few months ago when he won his viral defamation case. Ohio deputies were suing him for defamation after making numerous humorous songs following what appeared to be an unethical raid on his home.
One of the men suing him was former Adams County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Brian Newland. To celebrate Afroman's 52nd birthday, the artist has announced his own lawsuit against Newland. As you will read, he wants to make an example out of the man.
"HAPPY OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY TO ME," Afroman wrote. "And for my birthday present I’m suing the police officer who stole my $400, then had the audacity to sue me for 1,500,000 dollars. His name is PEDOPHILE POLICE OFFICER, BABY MAKING BRIAN NEWBORN NEWLAND PEDOPHILE POLICE OFFICER BABY, MAKING BRIAN NEWBORN NEWLAND HAS A PEDOPHILE BROTHER HIS NAME IS PEDOPHILE POLICE CHIEF WILL YOU STOP SENDING DICC PICS WILLIAM NEWLAND. AMERICA 🇺🇸 STAND UP TO PEDOPHILE POLICE."
Afroman Launches Lawsuit
According to Complex, Afroman is suing due to the "frivolous" nature of the lawsuit. Furthermore, he asserts that he suffered "reputational harm" as a result of Newland's allegations.
Afroman claims he has experienced “anxiety” and “sleeplessness" as a result of the previous lawsuit. The artist is seeking damages and legal fees in the lawsuit, although an amount is currently unknown.
Malicious prosecution, abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference with contract are the allegations being made by Afroman and his legal team.
Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing legal battle.
Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?