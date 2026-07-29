Finesse2Tymes Calls MoneyBagg Yo "Little As Hell" After Ari Fletcher Leak

Ari Fletcher was in the news over the weekend after an unfortunate sex tape leak showed up on X. This leak led to some strong reactions on social media, with many commenting on the man in the video.

No one actually knows who the man in the video is. His face is not shown, which has led to speculation. However, some people have made up their minds as to who is in the clip. It's an unfair assumption to make, but after all, this is the internet. People are always going to stick to their beliefs.

This has been especially true in the case of Finesse2Tymes. The rapper has had his fair share of sex tape leaks over the years, so this is nothing to him. That said, it did not stop him from assuming that the man in the video is MoneyBagg Yo.

Finesse2Tymes Weighs In

This led to a bout of body shaming, as he said: "MoneyBagg d*ck little as hell." Once again, Finesse2Tymes is making a grand assumption by saying the man in the clip is MoneyBagg Yo. There is no evidence to suggest that this is the case.

At this time, Ari Fletcher has not commented on the existence of this video. She has been through this before with close calls on Snapchat. Ultimately, it is an unfortunate situation. There have been a few leaks over the past few weeks involving streamer Tbvnks, Camryn LaVine, and artist ilykimchi.