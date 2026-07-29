Finesse2Tymes Calls MoneyBagg Yo "Little As Hell" After Ari Fletcher Leak

BY Alexander Cole
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Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Finesse2Tymes has weighed in on the Ari Fletcher leak, suggesting that the man in the video is MoneyBagg Yo, despite there being no evidence.

Ari Fletcher was in the news over the weekend after an unfortunate sex tape leak showed up on X. This leak led to some strong reactions on social media, with many commenting on the man in the video.

No one actually knows who the man in the video is. His face is not shown, which has led to speculation. However, some people have made up their minds as to who is in the clip. It's an unfair assumption to make, but after all, this is the internet. People are always going to stick to their beliefs.

This has been especially true in the case of Finesse2Tymes. The rapper has had his fair share of sex tape leaks over the years, so this is nothing to him. That said, it did not stop him from assuming that the man in the video is MoneyBagg Yo.

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Finesse2Tymes Weighs In

This led to a bout of body shaming, as he said: "MoneyBagg d*ck little as hell." Once again, Finesse2Tymes is making a grand assumption by saying the man in the clip is MoneyBagg Yo. There is no evidence to suggest that this is the case.

At this time, Ari Fletcher has not commented on the existence of this video. She has been through this before with close calls on Snapchat. Ultimately, it is an unfortunate situation. There have been a few leaks over the past few weeks involving streamer Tbvnks, Camryn LaVine, and artist ilykimchi.

The internet forgets these kinds of things quickly these days, although Finesse2Tymes' commentary certainly doesn't help matters.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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