Police Still Investigating Murder Of Chrisean Rock's Ex Ronny Doe

Ronny Doe was killed in what investigators believe was a targeted attack, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

The dispute occasionally spilled into the public. Roughly a month before Ronny Doe was killed, police were reportedly called to a Maryland shopping mall after an encounter between him and Chrisean while she was with her infant son. Meanwhile, investigators say Ronny was fatally shot outside a home in Severn, in what they believe was a targeted attack. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Ronny Doe's name became widely known in the months leading up to his death because of his public connection to Chrisean Rock. He repeatedly claimed that he, not Blueface, was the father of Chrisean's son, Chrisean Jr. Rock consistently denied those claims and maintained that Blueface is the child's father, despite the rapper also publicly questioning his paternity at various points.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.