Police Still Investigating Murder Of Chrisean Rock's Ex Ronny Doe

As Chrisean Rock reunites once again with Blueface for a bit of flirting and dramatic viral moments, the investigation into her ex-boyfriend continues. More than 17 months after Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann was shot and killed in Maryland, the investigation into his death remains active. Still, authorities have yet to announce any arrests or identify a suspect.
According to TMZ, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed that detectives are still actively investigating the February 2025 killing. Police declined to share additional details about the case, telling the outlet only that it remains open as investigators continue pursuing leads.
Read More: Chrisean Rock's Ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe Dead After Shooting In Maryland
Ronny Claimed To Be Chrisean Jr.'s Father
Ronny Doe's name became widely known in the months leading up to his death because of his public connection to Chrisean Rock. He repeatedly claimed that he, not Blueface, was the father of Chrisean's son, Chrisean Jr. Rock consistently denied those claims and maintained that Blueface is the child's father, despite the rapper also publicly questioning his paternity at various points.
The dispute occasionally spilled into the public. Roughly a month before Ronny Doe was killed, police were reportedly called to a Maryland shopping mall after an encounter between him and Chrisean while she was with her infant son. Meanwhile, investigators say Ronny was fatally shot outside a home in Severn, in what they believe was a targeted attack. Officers responding to reports of gunfire found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Although the case has remained largely out of the public eye, law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing. More than a year later, no suspect or person of interest has been publicly identified.