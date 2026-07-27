Camryn LaVine Responds To Tbvnks Sex Tape Leaks

Late last week, streamers Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine found themselves at the center of a sex tape leak. Multiple videos were posted on social media as part of an apparent iCloud hack. This led to a plethora of reactions on social media, as well as a response from Tbvnks himself.

"She did not post this, she didn't leak this herself," Tbvnks responded. "Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this… If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her s**t… Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people… We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are] just trying to gain followers."

On Sunday evening, Camryn LaVine, the sister of NBA star Zach LaVine, took to her stream to explain. It was here that she revealed that she still does not know who hacked her account. She also was firm in saying that none of this is okay, and that exploiting people is an awful thing to do. Furthermore, LaVine apologized to her followers and by extension, Tbvnks for everything that has happened.

Camryn LaVine Responds

“I was debating if I really want to come on here and talk. I’m a little nervous to talk, I’m not gonna lie," LaVine said. "It’s not ok to exploit people’s personal information and their private life… We were trolling a lot & joking around in certain videos that were exploited, but it’s not okay for y’all to try to change the narrative into something it wasn’t.”

This is certainly an awful situation for both sides. These kinds of leaks are a violation of privacy and can be filed under revenge porn laws. Perhaps authorities would need to be involved to figure out who did this.