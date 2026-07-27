Camryn LaVine Responds To Tbvnks Sex Tape Leaks

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tbvnks Leaks Intimate Photos Ex Camryn LaVine
Image via Instagram @tbvnks
Zach LaVine's sister, Camryn LaVine, took to social media on Sunday evening to address the leaks involving her and Tbvnks.

Late last week, streamers Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine found themselves at the center of a sex tape leak. Multiple videos were posted on social media as part of an apparent iCloud hack. This led to a plethora of reactions on social media, as well as a response from Tbvnks himself.

"She did not post this, she didn't leak this herself," Tbvnks responded. "Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this… If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her s**t… Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people… We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are] just trying to gain followers."

On Sunday evening, Camryn LaVine, the sister of NBA star Zach LaVine, took to her stream to explain. It was here that she revealed that she still does not know who hacked her account. She also was firm in saying that none of this is okay, and that exploiting people is an awful thing to do. Furthermore, LaVine apologized to her followers and by extension, Tbvnks for everything that has happened.

Read More: Timberland vs Nike Air Force 1: Which Shoe Actually Won Hip-Hop?

Camryn LaVine Responds

“I was debating if I really want to come on here and talk. I’m a little nervous to talk, I’m not gonna lie," LaVine said. "It’s not ok to exploit people’s personal information and their private life… We were trolling a lot & joking around in certain videos that were exploited, but it’s not okay for y’all to try to change the narrative into something it wasn’t.”

This is certainly an awful situation for both sides. These kinds of leaks are a violation of privacy and can be filed under revenge porn laws. Perhaps authorities would need to be involved to figure out who did this.

For now, this remains a developing story.

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Tbvnks Responds Sex Tape Leaks Ex Camryn LaVine Gossip Tbvnks Responds To Sex Tape Leaks With Ex Camryn LaVine
Tbvnks Leaks Intimate Photos Ex Camryn LaVine Gossip Streamer Tbvnks Hit By Leak Exposing Intimate Photos With Ex Camryn LaVine
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success"
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene
Comments 1