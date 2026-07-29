Brian Newland

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Music
Afroman Celebrates Birthday By Suing Cop Who Accused Him Of Defamation
Afroman's legal battle against Ohio police is back on as he looks to sue one of the men who originally sued him for defamation.
By
Alexander Cole
July 29, 2026