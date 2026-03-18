Police Officer Breaks Into Tears Watching Afroman Mock Her In Court

One of the police officers that Afroman made fun of in a music video, following a police raid on his home in 2022, broke down in tears in court on Tuesday. She and several other officers have filed a lawsuit against the rapper over his handling of the situation.

In the wake of the raid, in which police found no evidence of criminal conduct, he used security camera footage of the incident to make a music video for a song titled, “Lemon Pound Cake.” He also targeted Adams County Deputy Sheriff Lisa Phillips specifically, with a video titled, "Licc’em Low Lisa." In one clip from Tuesday's hearing, Phillips breaks into tears while watching the video.

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Why Is Afroman In Court?

All-in-all, four deputies, two sergeants, and a detective have sued Afroman for allegedly profiting off their likeness. They are seeking to obtain his song revenue, music videos, merchandise sales, and concert tickets. They had a probable cause warrant to raid Aftroman's home for narcotics and kidnapping, but found no evidence of criminal activity.

Afroman arrived at the hearing wearing an American-flag-style suit and defended his actions. "All of this is their fault," Afroman said of the case as a whole. "If they hadn't wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit, I would not know their names, they wouldn't be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs … my money would still be intact."