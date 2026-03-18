Police Officer Breaks Into Tears Watching Afroman Mock Her In Court

BY Cole Blake
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Snoop Dogg In Concert - Hollywood, FL
HOLLYWOOD, FL - DECEMBER 20: Afroman performs on stage at the Snoop Dogg Puff Puff Pass Tour at Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla on December 20, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)
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The group of officers is suing Afroman for satirical videos he made after they raided his property in 2022.

One of the police officers that Afroman made fun of in a music video, following a police raid on his home in 2022, broke down in tears in court on Tuesday. She and several other officers have filed a lawsuit against the rapper over his handling of the situation.

In the wake of the raid, in which police found no evidence of criminal conduct, he used security camera footage of the incident to make a music video for a song titled, “Lemon Pound Cake.” He also targeted Adams County Deputy Sheriff Lisa Phillips specifically, with a video titled, "Licc’em Low Lisa." In one clip from Tuesday's hearing, Phillips breaks into tears while watching the video.

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Why Is Afroman In Court?

All-in-all, four deputies, two sergeants, and a detective have sued Afroman for allegedly profiting off their likeness. They are seeking to obtain his song revenue, music videos, merchandise sales, and concert tickets. They had a probable cause warrant to raid Aftroman's home for narcotics and kidnapping, but found no evidence of criminal activity.

Afroman arrived at the hearing wearing an American-flag-style suit and defended his actions. "All of this is their fault," Afroman said of the case as a whole. "If they hadn't wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit, I would not know their names, they wouldn't be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs … my money would still be intact."

Afroman previously discussed his decision to troll the officers during an interview with NPR. “I asked myself, as a powerless Black man in America, what can I do to the cops that kicked my door in, tried to kill me in front of my kids, stole my money and disconnected my cameras?” he told the outlet. “And the only thing I could come up with was make a funny rap song about them and make some money, use the money to pay for the damages they did and move on.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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