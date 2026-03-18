Police Officer Says Afroman Claiming To Sleep With His Wife Caused Him "Tremendous Pain"

BY Cole Blake
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ROUND ROCK, TX - DECEMBER 02: Rapper Afroman performs onstage during the Texas Ballpark Tour at Dell Diamond on December 2, 2018 in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)
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Several police officers are suing Afroman for satirical music videos he released after they raided his home in 2022.

Deputy Randolph L. Walters, Jr. testified on Tuesday that Afroman claiming to have slept with his wife in a song caused him “tremendous pain." Walters and several other police officers are suing the rapper for trolling them in various music videos after they raided his house in 2022.

While on the stand, Walters discussed the pain Afroman's antics have caused him. At one point, an attorney asks him to confirm that the allegation about his wife is false, which Walters admits he's unsure about. "You don't know if you're wifes cheating on you or not?" the lawyer asks, to which Walters replies, "You wanna go there? I've been with that woman since middle school. I would hope she wouldn't, but you know what, once somebody puts it out there, for their fun and entertainment, it's out there, and it's a problem."

The video of Walters on the stand isn't the only clip from the hearing that is going viral on social media. At another point, Adams County Deputy Sheriff Lisa Phillips broke down into tears while watching a video Afroman made titled, "Licc’em Low Lisa."

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Afroman's Defamation Trial

Afroman also defended himself on the stand on Tuesday. "All of this is their fault," Afroman said of the case. "If they hadn't wrongly raided my house, there would be no lawsuit, I would not know their names, they wouldn't be on my home surveillance system, and there would be no songs … my money would still be intact."

Afroman previously explained the reasoning for his trolling during an interview with NPR back in 2023. “I asked myself, as a powerless Black man in America, what can I do to the cops that kicked my door in, tried to kill me in front of my kids, stole my money and disconnected my cameras?” he told the outlet. “And the only thing I could come up with was make a funny rap song about them and make some money, use the money to pay for the damages they did and move on.”

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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