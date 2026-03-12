Charlamagne Tha God Claims One Of Drake's Biggest Foes Is On "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
More and more updates about Drake's "ICEMAN" continue to roll in and this latest one from Charlamagne Tha God is quite interesting.

While the conversations about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef are essentially over, we have to briefly reference them. That's because of Charlamagne Tha God's interesting intel on ICEMAN. Per one of his sources keeping tabs on The Boy's next solo album, one of the Canadian MC's former friends turned foe from that battle is allegedly on the record.

"Somebody told me they actually heard it yesterday... They said Future was on it," Charlamagne claims in the clip below. This is quite the eyebrow-raising update as Fewtch seemingly turned on his ex-collaborator with the release of WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

With that record featuring Lamar on the song "Like That," the song that reinvigorated the relatively dormant feud between the former and Drake, it sparked one (or also restarted depending on who you ask) between Pluto and Drizzy as well.

That's at least what it seemed like and has felt like for nearly two full years. But if this claim becomes fact, it would be quite the turnaround. Some folks are skeptical of Charlamagne's report, with their reasoning being that he's been one of Drake's biggest haters media wise.

Why Are Drake & Future Beefing?

"No one affiliated with OVO would be talking to Charlamagne of all people. Why would anyone believe this. People producing on the album don’t even know what the final version will be," one X user claims.

Others are also just imagining how bad this would look if they actually reunited, with them having the belief that their feud was fabricated to begin with. "Quick to cut off everyone but that future clout undefeated," another commenter types.

We do need to push back on that thinking a little as just last summer, there was some indications that things were still dicey between them. Just look at Pluto's tweet moments after Drake's "What Did I Miss?" was released.

But back to the post, there are some that genuinely feel that the "Diamonds Dancing" songwriters did bury their hatchet and are back on good terms. Overall, if this comes to fruition, we have little doubt that most fans would react positively to them being on a song together again.

After all, mainstream hip-hop was dominated by these two throughout the 2010s mostly because of their joint tracks.

But as we alluded to before, Drake and Future's feud really seemed to begin when that Metro Boomin-produced album dropped. After the origin of it being over a woman was shot down, it seems Drake just felt betrayed.

There's been chatter about their beef beginning even before that, but the album really put a bright light on everything.

Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
