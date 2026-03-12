Charlamagne Tha God Claims One Of Drake's Biggest Foes Is On "ICEMAN"

While the conversations about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef are essentially over, we have to briefly reference them. That's because of Charlamagne Tha God's interesting intel on ICEMAN. Per one of his sources keeping tabs on The Boy's next solo album, one of the Canadian MC's former friends turned foe from that battle is allegedly on the record.

"Somebody told me they actually heard it yesterday... They said Future was on it," Charlamagne claims in the clip below. This is quite the eyebrow-raising update as Fewtch seemingly turned on his ex-collaborator with the release of WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

With that record featuring Lamar on the song "Like That," the song that reinvigorated the relatively dormant feud between the former and Drake, it sparked one (or also restarted depending on who you ask) between Pluto and Drizzy as well.

That's at least what it seemed like and has felt like for nearly two full years. But if this claim becomes fact, it would be quite the turnaround. Some folks are skeptical of Charlamagne's report, with their reasoning being that he's been one of Drake's biggest haters media wise.

Why Are Drake & Future Beefing?

"No one affiliated with OVO would be talking to Charlamagne of all people. Why would anyone believe this. People producing on the album don’t even know what the final version will be," one X user claims.

Others are also just imagining how bad this would look if they actually reunited, with them having the belief that their feud was fabricated to begin with. "Quick to cut off everyone but that future clout undefeated," another commenter types.

We do need to push back on that thinking a little as just last summer, there was some indications that things were still dicey between them. Just look at Pluto's tweet moments after Drake's "What Did I Miss?" was released.

But back to the post, there are some that genuinely feel that the "Diamonds Dancing" songwriters did bury their hatchet and are back on good terms. Overall, if this comes to fruition, we have little doubt that most fans would react positively to them being on a song together again.

After all, mainstream hip-hop was dominated by these two throughout the 2010s mostly because of their joint tracks.

But as we alluded to before, Drake and Future's feud really seemed to begin when that Metro Boomin-produced album dropped. After the origin of it being over a woman was shot down, it seems Drake just felt betrayed.