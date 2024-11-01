Elliott Wilson Reveals Drake & Future Have Officially Settled Their Differences

Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Rapper Future, Drake and Young Thug attend the Summer Sixteen Concert After Party at The Mansion Elan on August 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
It looks like Drake and Future are on better terms.

Last month, Young Thug's official X account shared an interesting message, prompting big reactions among fans. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," the post read. Within hours, Future appeared to co-sign the message by retweeting it, leaving social media users in shambles.

Of course, Drake's been at the center of plenty of beef in recent months, which was ignited by Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You collab with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That." Future's retweet was the first glimmer of hope fans saw that he and Drake could actually potentially reconcile. This sparked a debate about whether or not they should, and most agreed that they'd love to hear them team up again.

Elliott Wilson Discusses Drake & Future's Reconciliation

Fortunately, it looks like that may not be off the table. During a recent episode of The Bigger Picture, Elliott Wilson revealed that Drake and Future have finally been able to work out their differences over the phone. “I have it on good authority that Drake and Future have at least gotten on the phone and resolved their differences,” he stated. Wilson also suggested that the reconciliation could have something to do with Young Thug's aforementioned Tweet and that Drake has yet to make amends with Metro Boomin.

“I think that helped the energy when Future reposted [Young Thug's Tweet]," he explained. “There’s no trust there still with Metro, but I do believe that Drake and Future are back on the same page.” Wilson went on to note that the reconciliation doesn't come as too much of a surprise considering the rappers' history. “Obviously we know that Drake and Future have so much history. Drake was the one saying, ‘We never really went through it.’ [Future] got the lightest of all the taps in the one v. 20, so it makes sense in some capacity,” he concluded. What do you think of Elliott Wilson claiming that Drake and Future have settled their differences? Do you hope this means they'll work together sometime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

