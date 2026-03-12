Eminem & More Pay Tribute To Late Radio Legend Lord Sear

Yesterday, it was revealed that rapper and longtime radio host Lord Sear has passed away at the age of 53. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us," a post on his official Instagram page reads.

"Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level," the message concludes. "Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you."

At the time of writing, Lord Sear's cause of death has not been made public. Countless fans and peers have taken to social media to share heartfelt messages about the late icon following news of his passing.

Lord Sear Shade 45

This includes Eminem, who reflected on his life and legacy in a post on Twitter/X last night. “Sear was one of the greatest people to be around," he began. "I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on @shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!”

Peter Rosenberg also shared an emotional message about Lord Sear's passing. “Rest Easy Lord Sear," it begins. "The man embodied hip hop in every way. I had been trying to get him on Juan Ep the last couple of years. I am so so sad we never got to have that conversation. Thank you for everything you gave to the culture Sear. You will not be forgotten.”

De La Soul, Killer Mike, Angela Yee, Skyzoo, DJ Evil Dee, and many more also paid their respects.