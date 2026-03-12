Eminem & More Pay Tribute To Late Radio Legend Lord Sear

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Eminem Tribute Lord Sear
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Lord Sear attends the "Everybody Can't Go" Album Release Party on January 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Rapper and longtime radio host Lord Sear recently passed away at the age of 53, prompting his peers to honor his life and legacy.

Yesterday, it was revealed that rapper and longtime radio host Lord Sear has passed away at the age of 53. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us," a post on his official Instagram page reads.

"Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level," the message concludes. "Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you."

At the time of writing, Lord Sear's cause of death has not been made public. Countless fans and peers have taken to social media to share heartfelt messages about the late icon following news of his passing.

Read More: The Many Eras Of T.I. Told Through 5 Essential Songs

Lord Sear Shade 45

This includes Eminem, who reflected on his life and legacy in a post on Twitter/X last night. “Sear was one of the greatest people to be around," he began. "I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together. Our time on @shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!”

Peter Rosenberg also shared an emotional message about Lord Sear's passing. “Rest Easy Lord Sear," it begins. "The man embodied hip hop in every way. I had been trying to get him on Juan Ep the last couple of years. I am so so sad we never got to have that conversation. Thank you for everything you gave to the culture Sear. You will not be forgotten.”

De La Soul, Killer Mike, Angela Yee, Skyzoo, DJ Evil Dee, and many more also paid their respects.

Hip-Hop Reacts To Lord Sear's Death

Read More: Eminem’s Grandmother, Betty Kresin, Dead At 87

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Mark The 45 King Portrait Shoot Music Eminem And Jay-Z Honor DJ Mark "The 45 King" James Following His Passing
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Comments 0