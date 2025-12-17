Ebro Thanks Drake & DJ Akademiks For Free Promo After “In The Morning” Cancellation

BY Caroline Fisher 181 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ebro Thanks Drake Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Ebro attends the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace NYC Opening at Rockefeller Center on April 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Drake has made his feelings on the cancellation of "Ebro In The Morning" clear, but according to the personality, he's actually helping him.

Following the cancellation of Ebro In The Morning, Drake made it clear that he was happy to see it go. This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as the personality has been anything but easy on the Toronto rapper over the years. In response to him celebrating his show's demise, Ebro took to X to accuse both him and DJ Akademiks of being "right-wing." Peter Rosenberg then chimed in to call Drake out and confirm that he has high hopes for the future.

"It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack s**t that he does ..." he wrote. "But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert -- we're about to be much bigger now that we won't be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!)."

The back and forth continued when Ak jokingly prescribed the two of them ayahuasca, prompting Ebro to unveil some DMs he received from Drake.

Read More: Maury Povich Wants To Squash Drake & Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Ebro & Drake Beef

"Die slower pussy," the performer told him. "We got some sh*t for you." While all of this might seem to have added an extra layer of negativity to an already difficult situation, Ebro doesn't see it that way. During a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, he noted how his issues with Drake and Ak have created buzz around his new shows.

"I have to assume that Drake knows what he's doing," he said. "And I have to assume that he and [Ak] know that they're helping me. [...] Ak promoted my Apple show yesterday; he promoted this show yesterday. A lot, bro." Rosenberg, on the other hand, has his doubts.

When Ebro first leaked Drake's DMs, Rosenberg even jokingly suggested that he sue. "I would do what Drake would do," he claimed. "It feels like a threat."

Read More: Joe Budden Shares A Nuanced Response To Drake Celebrating Ebro's Firing

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Peter Rosenberg Ebro Drake DMs Hip Hop News Music Peter Rosenberg Jokes That Ebro Should Sue Drake Over “Threatening” DMs 994
Ebro Peter Rosenberg Drake In The Morning Canceled Hip Hop News Music Ebro & Peter Rosenberg React To Drake Celebrating "In The Morning" Cancelation 12.9K
Funk Flex Takes Over Ebro Hot 97 Slot In The Morning Axed Hip Hop News Music Funk Flex Takes Over Ebro's Hot 97's Slot After "In The Morning" Gets Axed 1.7K
DJ Akademiks (15) Politics DJ Akademiks Prescribes Ayahuasca For Ebro & Peter Rosenberg After They Label Drake "Right-Wing" 1316
Comments 0