Ebro Thanks Drake & DJ Akademiks For Free Promo After “In The Morning” Cancellation

Following the cancellation of Ebro In The Morning, Drake made it clear that he was happy to see it go. This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, as the personality has been anything but easy on the Toronto rapper over the years. In response to him celebrating his show's demise, Ebro took to X to accuse both him and DJ Akademiks of being "right-wing." Peter Rosenberg then chimed in to call Drake out and confirm that he has high hopes for the future.

"It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack s**t that he does ..." he wrote. "But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert -- we're about to be much bigger now that we won't be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!)."

The back and forth continued when Ak jokingly prescribed the two of them ayahuasca, prompting Ebro to unveil some DMs he received from Drake.

Ebro & Drake Beef

"Die slower pussy," the performer told him. "We got some sh*t for you." While all of this might seem to have added an extra layer of negativity to an already difficult situation, Ebro doesn't see it that way. During a recent episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, he noted how his issues with Drake and Ak have created buzz around his new shows.

"I have to assume that Drake knows what he's doing," he said. "And I have to assume that he and [Ak] know that they're helping me. [...] Ak promoted my Apple show yesterday; he promoted this show yesterday. A lot, bro." Rosenberg, on the other hand, has his doubts.