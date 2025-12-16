Peter Rosenberg Jokes That Ebro Should Sue Drake Over “Threatening” DMs

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Ebro Darden leaked some of his DMs with Drake on his new show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez.

Ebro In The Morning has officially been canceled, prompting the debut of the personality's new show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. In the first episode, he took the opportunity to leak his DMs with Drake. Some of them are from as far back as 2020, and a few are pretty hostile, to say the least.

This week, for example, the Toronto rapper sent him a set of seriously ominous messages at 3:30 a.m. "Die slower pussy," one of them reads. "We got some sh*t for you."

In his response, Ebro made it clear that he doesn't want any smoke. "Relax," he wrote. "You're salty about losing to Kendrick. You're not mad at me... Love bro." Rosenberg shared his thoughts on the exchange during the show, and revealed what he would do in his co-host's position. According to him, he'd take a page from Drake's book.

Drake & Ebro Beef

"It's a good response," he said. "Honestly, I think it's great. That's a really good response. [...] If I were you, I would do what Drake would do: sue. It feels like a threat. He said 'die' and then 'we got some sh*t for you.' I'm going to court like you, Drizzy. I'm going to court."

Ebro has been a vocal critic of Drake for some time now, and came down on him particularly hard throughout his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar. As news of the cancellation of In The Morning began to circulate online late last week, he interjected with a simple hatchet emoji to let everyone know his stance.

This prompted Ebro to call him out in a tweet. "Drake is 'right-wing' and so is sAK [sic]," he claimed. Rosenberg then called the performer out in a tweet of his own. "It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack s**t that he does," he insisted. "But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert -- we're about to be much bigger now that we won't be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!)."

