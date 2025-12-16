Ebro In The Morning has officially been canceled, prompting the debut of the personality's new show with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show. In the first episode, he took the opportunity to leak his DMs with Drake. Some of them are from as far back as 2020, and a few are pretty hostile, to say the least.

This week, for example, the Toronto rapper sent him a set of seriously ominous messages at 3:30 a.m. "Die slower pussy," one of them reads. "We got some sh*t for you."

In his response, Ebro made it clear that he doesn't want any smoke. "Relax," he wrote. "You're salty about losing to Kendrick. You're not mad at me... Love bro." Rosenberg shared his thoughts on the exchange during the show, and revealed what he would do in his co-host's position. According to him, he'd take a page from Drake's book.

Drake & Ebro Beef

"It's a good response," he said. "Honestly, I think it's great. That's a really good response. [...] If I were you, I would do what Drake would do: sue. It feels like a threat. He said 'die' and then 'we got some sh*t for you.' I'm going to court like you, Drizzy. I'm going to court."

Ebro has been a vocal critic of Drake for some time now, and came down on him particularly hard throughout his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar. As news of the cancellation of In The Morning began to circulate online late last week, he interjected with a simple hatchet emoji to let everyone know his stance.