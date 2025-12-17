Maury Povich Wants To Squash Drake & Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 174 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Maury Povich visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
According to Maury Povich, he might actually consider coming out of retirement under the right circumstances.

The past couple of years have been packed with plenty of rap beef, and according to Maury Povich, he wants in. During a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, he expressed an interest in coming out of retirement to administer lie detector tests to some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Of course, this includes Drake and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

“I would come out of retirement if I could get Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to settle their differences with lie detector tests,” Povich said. It's unclear if any of these artists would be willing to partake in lie detector tests, or if it would actually put an end to their infamous feuds. Fans agree, however, that it might be worth a try.

Povich's latest comments about wanting to put an end to rap beef come shortly after some major players in the industry chimed in on the matter. Recently, for example, Young Thug claimed that hip-hop just hasn't been the same since Kendrick & Drake's battle.

Read More: Young Thug Claims Hip-Hop Is In A “Weird” Place After Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

“I feel like I always wanted to do this type music, and then I feel like rap is in a weird space right now,” he said. “Because it just seems like everybody’s beefing. … Two of the biggest artists in the world clash, and a lot of f*cking ripple effect came out after that. Weird. I feel like it’s time. I feel like we gotta take it to the next level. We gotta level up. Like, AI. It’s just so much. Everything in the world leveling up except hip-hop.”

This month, a clip of 21 Savage discussing Drake and Kendrick's feud also resurfaced. In it, he admitted that for the most part, he can't get behind rap beef.

"I don't really believe in rap beef," he explained. "I don't come from that world though. I feel like it depends what world you come from. [...] If you say certain sh*t about me in a song, I'mma slap the f*ck out you when I see you. You're gonna have to stand on that sh*t when you see me, I don't really believe in certain sh*t."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Doubles Down On Beefing With Mona From "The Joe Budden Podcast"

