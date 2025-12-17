Joe Budden Shares A Nuanced Response To Drake Celebrating Ebro's Firing

BY Cole Blake 581 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Hot 97 shockingly confirmed the end of the station's long-running talk show, "Ebro in the Morning," last week.

Joe Budden defended Ebro Darden during the latest episode of his podcast after Hot 97 canceled his iconic talk show, Ebro in the Morning, last week. He discussed the radio host while weighing in on his ongoing feud with Drake. The Toronto rapper has been trolling Ebro in response to the news.

"It's somebody losing their job during the holidays," Budden said, agreeing with Marc Lamont-Hill, who had just argued that this situation is more serious than taking sides in a viral rap battle. "I don't have a take," Budden added. "I know that I love Ebro more."

Despite having empathy for Ebro, Budden added that he and his co-host, Peter Rosenberg, aren't handling the situation well. He cited Rosenberg's post, in which he argues that they are about to be "much bigger" after leaving Hot 97. "That's my point about silence," Budden said. "That's my point. Once you have to start telling people what your plans are, especially people that are saying 'die slow loser,' you've lost the plot. Let the actions do the talking. And that's it."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Doubles Down On Beefing With Mona From "The Joe Budden Podcast"

Ebro & Drake's Beef

Following Ebro's confirmation that his In The Morning show was done at Hot 97, Drake dropped an axe emoji on Instagram. Afterward, the Toronto rapper direct messaged Ebro, writing "Die slower p*ssy. We got some sh*t for you."

Rosenberg addressed Drake's DMs in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack sh*t that he does … But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise," he wrote back.

It's unclear exactly why Hot 97 canceled the show, but Ebro theorized in a video on social media that it was an attempt to silence him. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Hot 97 Told Him "Ebro In The Morning" Was "Mailing It In" For Years

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Music DJ Vlad Blasts "Punk" Peter Rosenberg After Cancelation Of "Ebro In The Morning" 2.3K
DJ Akademiks (17) Music DJ Akademiks Continues Roasting Ebro Over Canceled Hot 97 Show 1497
DJ Akademiks (18) Music DJ Akademiks Claims Hot 97 Told Him "Ebro In The Morning" Was "Mailing It In" For Years 1432
DJ Akademiks (15) Politics DJ Akademiks Prescribes Ayahuasca For Ebro & Peter Rosenberg After They Label Drake "Right-Wing" 1316
Comments 0