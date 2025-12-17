Joe Budden defended Ebro Darden during the latest episode of his podcast after Hot 97 canceled his iconic talk show, Ebro in the Morning, last week. He discussed the radio host while weighing in on his ongoing feud with Drake. The Toronto rapper has been trolling Ebro in response to the news.

"It's somebody losing their job during the holidays," Budden said, agreeing with Marc Lamont-Hill, who had just argued that this situation is more serious than taking sides in a viral rap battle. "I don't have a take," Budden added. "I know that I love Ebro more."

Despite having empathy for Ebro, Budden added that he and his co-host, Peter Rosenberg, aren't handling the situation well. He cited Rosenberg's post, in which he argues that they are about to be "much bigger" after leaving Hot 97. "That's my point about silence," Budden said. "That's my point. Once you have to start telling people what your plans are, especially people that are saying 'die slow loser,' you've lost the plot. Let the actions do the talking. And that's it."

Ebro & Drake's Beef

Following Ebro's confirmation that his In The Morning show was done at Hot 97, Drake dropped an axe emoji on Instagram. Afterward, the Toronto rapper direct messaged Ebro, writing "Die slower p*ssy. We got some sh*t for you."

Rosenberg addressed Drake's DMs in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack sh*t that he does … But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise," he wrote back.