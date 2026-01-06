It goes without saying that hip-hop has undergone some major changes over the years. Now, however, some fans are demanding that it return to its original form. Earlier this week, blogger Curtis Bashar took to X to claim that the genre needs a new "bully" to bring out the best in its biggest players.

"Rap music needs a bully like Eminem dissing everybody at the highest level so they can rap again and make top tier music instead of talking to podcasters like they are their therapists," he declared.

Of course, Bashar's suggestion has managed to spark quite a debate in his replies. While many agree with his take, some think "bullies" like this already exist. Others argue that this would never fly in this day and age.

"Unfortunately this era can’t handle rap disses or feuds. They’ll just accuse whoever is doing it of 'clout chasing' 'jealousy' or 'needing motion' as opposed to actual competition. That true nature disappeared & more fans/stans/artists have gotten sensitive. It wouldnt work now," one X user writes. "The only one doing [it] is 50 cent but he's not rapping he's just bullying the old heads online," another says.

Read More: Ranking Every Eminem x Air Jordan Sneaker

Who Does Eminem Have Beef With?

"Lol who did Eminem bully? Benzino? [laughing emoji] … if that’s what you want, Kendrick and Game are available but people don’t really want that. Rapping soft now," someone else claims.

Eminem has had issues with his fair share of people throughout his career. This includes Benzino, Mariah Carey, Joe Budden, Ja Rule, Will Smith, Limp Bizkit, and many more, according to Billboard. A few years back, he even got into it with Machine Gun Kelly after the Houston-born artist tweeted that he finds Em's daughter Hailie "hot as f*ck."