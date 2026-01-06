Eminem’s Rap Beefs Under Scrutiny As Fans Debate If Hip-Hop Needs A New “Bully”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Eminem Debate Bully Hip Hop News
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Eminem performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some hip-hop fans think the genre needs a new "bully" like Eminem to bring out the best in its biggest players.

It goes without saying that hip-hop has undergone some major changes over the years. Now, however, some fans are demanding that it return to its original form. Earlier this week, blogger Curtis Bashar took to X to claim that the genre needs a new "bully" to bring out the best in its biggest players.

"Rap music needs a bully like Eminem dissing everybody at the highest level so they can rap again and make top tier music instead of talking to podcasters like they are their therapists," he declared.

Of course, Bashar's suggestion has managed to spark quite a debate in his replies. While many agree with his take, some think "bullies" like this already exist. Others argue that this would never fly in this day and age.

"Unfortunately this era can’t handle rap disses or feuds. They’ll just accuse whoever is doing it of 'clout chasing' 'jealousy' or 'needing motion' as opposed to actual competition. That true nature disappeared & more fans/stans/artists have gotten sensitive. It wouldnt work now," one X user writes. "The only one doing [it] is 50 cent but he's not rapping he's just bullying the old heads online," another says.

Read More: Ranking Every Eminem x Air Jordan Sneaker

Who Does Eminem Have Beef With?

"Lol who did Eminem bully? Benzino? [laughing emoji] … if that’s what you want, Kendrick and Game are available but people don’t really want that. Rapping soft now," someone else claims.

Eminem has had issues with his fair share of people throughout his career. This includes Benzino, Mariah Carey, Joe Budden, Ja Rule, Will Smith, Limp Bizkit, and many more, according to Billboard. A few years back, he even got into it with Machine Gun Kelly after the Houston-born artist tweeted that he finds Em's daughter Hailie "hot as f*ck."

Eminem made fun of him on his 2018 Kamikaze track "Not Alike," prompting MGK to respond with “Rap Devil." Em initially said he didn't respond because he didn't want MGK to gain any more popularity. He later dropped “Killshot,” however, dragging his career, appearance, and more.

Read More: Nas Reveals Eminem Shot Down His Feature Request For "Daughters"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Eminem diss Music A History Of Eminem's Most Vicious Lyrics
Rich Fury/Getty Images Original Content Killshot Averted: Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Prospering In 2019
best diss tracks Original Content Best Diss Tracks: From Nas, Jay-Z, Tupac, Ice Cube & More
mgk jack harlow beef Original Content Why Is Machine Gun Kelly Beefing With Jack Harlow?
Comments 0