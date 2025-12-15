Nas says that Eminem turned down his request for a feature on the song, "Daughters." He explained that Eminem told him he had already made enough music about his relationship with his daughter, Hailie, at that point. Nas explained how the interaction went down during an interview with Joe Budden.

“Every record I do is not a battle,” Nas began, as caught by Hip-Hop-N-More. “I remember I had sent the song ‘Daughters’ to Eminem, and at the time, you know, he had spent so much time speaking on daughters, he was like, ‘Thank you, but I told my daughter I’m not doing any more songs directly about daughters at the moment because that’s a sensitive issue with all the music I put out.'”

“But he was like, ‘Thank you, ’cause most people wanna do songs where they’re battling me. It was refreshing to get a record where you’re not coming for me,'” he concluded.

"Daughters" was included on Nas' tenth studio album, Life is Good, which released back in 2012. The track sees Nas tackling fatherhood, as he has a daughter named Destiny. "Took her from private school, so she can get a balance / To public school, they too nurture teen talents / They grow fast, one day she's your little princess / Next day she's talkin' boy business – what is this?" he raps.

