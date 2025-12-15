Nas Reveals Eminem Shot Down His Feature Request For "Daughters"

BY Cole Blake 152 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Rapper Nas performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Nas' interview with Joe Budden comes after he and DJ Premier released their new album, "Light-Years," last week.

Nas says that Eminem turned down his request for a feature on the song, "Daughters." He explained that Eminem told him he had already made enough music about his relationship with his daughter, Hailie, at that point. Nas explained how the interaction went down during an interview with Joe Budden.

“Every record I do is not a battle,” Nas began, as caught by Hip-Hop-N-More. “I remember I had sent the song ‘Daughters’ to Eminem, and at the time, you know, he had spent so much time speaking on daughters, he was like, ‘Thank you, but I told my daughter I’m not doing any more songs directly about daughters at the moment because that’s a sensitive issue with all the music I put out.'”

“But he was like, ‘Thank you, ’cause most people wanna do songs where they’re battling me. It was refreshing to get a record where you’re not coming for me,'” he concluded.

"Daughters" was included on Nas' tenth studio album, Life is Good, which released back in 2012. The track sees Nas tackling fatherhood, as he has a daughter named Destiny. "Took her from private school, so she can get a balance / To public school, they too nurture teen talents / They grow fast, one day she's your little princess / Next day she's talkin' boy business – what is this?" he raps.

Read More: Nas & DJ Premier Share Tracklist For New Album, "Light-Years"

Nas & DJ Premier "Light-Years"

In other news, the interview with Joe Budden comes after Nas and DJ Premier put out their new collaborative album, Light-Years. The project features a single guest appearance from AZ on the song, "My Story Your Story." It also includes a third part to Nas' iconic song, "N.Y. State of Mind."

The album marked the end of Nas' critically acclaimed Legend Has It... series for Mass Appeal Records. For the series, he spent the last year helping several legendary hip-hop artists put out new music. They included Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Mobb Deep, De La Soul, Big L, and Slick Rick.

Read More: Nas & DJ Premier Reveal Exciting New Details About Upcoming Joint Album

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Nas & DJ Premier Share Tracklist For New Album, "Light-Years" 18.4K
Nas DJ Premier Details Album Hip Hop News Music Nas & DJ Premier Reveal Exciting New Details About Upcoming Joint Album 1.9K
Mass Appeal Legend Has It Hip Hop News Music Mass Appeal Announces “Legend Has It” Series Featuring New Albums From Nas, De La Soul & More 5.0K
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Nas Confirms Long-Awaited DJ Premier Album Is Finally Finished: “A Long Time Coming” 2.7K
Comments 0