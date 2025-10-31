Outside of some minor complaints, fans are thoroughly enjoying Mass Appeal's handling of Big L's indelible legacy.

But to play devil's advocate, the Pennsylvania rapper was heavily influenced by the late great, even saying as much on "Forever." Others were a bit annoyed at the shorter song lengths, but given that his career was cut drastically short, everyone working behind the scenes didn't have as much to work with compared to a Juice WRLD , for example.

"Have you had a chance to listen to the new Big L album?? Really incredible to have this drop in 2025!" one X user exclaims. "So many good complete albums dropped!!! I can't stop playing this. I did not see this coming.. Big L, Mac Miller, and Pale Jay (who Produced it as well)!!! Jay singing the Hook w/ the KRS sample.. C'mon!! FOREVER," another adds.

But even though that sounds like it was done for a cash grab, this album is anything but. This tape truly feels like a 90s hip-hop capsule in all the best ways. The mixture of dark and triumphant production from the likes of Beat Butcha, Conductor Williams, and even Royce da 5'9" (executive producer) give a great look at what peak New York rap was back then.

Nas and Mass Appeal's run in 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary and it's not even over yet. We still have his and DJ Premier 's collab album, as well as De La Soul 's. Those projects should be outstanding, but the legendary New Yorker's imprint made it hard for those to compete for best of the bunch.

