Outside of some minor complaints, fans are thoroughly enjoying Mass Appeal's handling of Big L's indelible legacy.

Nas and Mass Appeal's run in 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary and it's not even over yet. We still have his and DJ Premier's collab album, as well as De La Soul's. Those projects should be outstanding, but the legendary New Yorker's imprint made it hard for those to compete for best of the bunch.

That's because they put out Big L's posthumous effort, Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King. It's a collection of 16 tracks that are lesser known amongst listeners. This is also a way for his estate to get out his entire catalog on streaming platforms and compensate everyone properly who was involved.

But even though that sounds like it was done for a cash grab, this album is anything but. This tape truly feels like a 90s hip-hop capsule in all the best ways. The mixture of dark and triumphant production from the likes of Beat Butcha, Conductor Williams, and even Royce da 5'9" (executive producer) give a great look at what peak New York rap was back then.

As a result, fans are taking notice of this album's brilliance online.

Big L Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King

"Have you had a chance to listen to the new Big L album?? Really incredible to have this drop in 2025!" one X user exclaims. "So many good complete albums dropped!!! I can't stop playing this. I did not see this coming.. Big L, Mac Miller, and Pale Jay (who Produced it as well)!!! Jay singing the Hook w/ the KRS sample.. C'mon!! FOREVER," another adds.

Speaking of Mac Miller, he was one of many features on this stacked record. Joining Big L were Nas, Jay-Z, Joey Bada$$, Method Man, among others. There were a handful of minor complaints about Mac's placement, with many believing he didn't fit Big L's aesthetic.

But to play devil's advocate, the Pennsylvania rapper was heavily influenced by the late great, even saying as much on "Forever." Others were a bit annoyed at the shorter song lengths, but given that his career was cut drastically short, everyone working behind the scenes didn't have as much to work with compared to a Juice WRLD, for example.

Overall, Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King is being celebrated, and as it rightfully should.

More Reactions To Big L's Posthumous Album

